Soccer

Mdaka calls for consistency after Confed Cup win

Gallants coach wants to use CAF games to build winning momentum

14 February 2023 - 09:23
Neville Khoza Journalist
Celimpilo Ngema of Marumo Gallants during the CAF Confederation Cup 2022/23 match between Marumo Gallants and Al Akhdar at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on 12 January 2023.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With Marumo Gallants’ next DStv Premiership match only on March 4 against TS Galaxy due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka wants to use the continental matches to build winning momentum.

Gallants got their group phase campaign off to a perfect start when they beat Libyan side Al Akhdar 4-1 at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Before their league match against Galaxy, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, who are struggling at the bottom of the table in the domestic league, will face Saint Eloi Lupopo and USM Alger in the Confederation Cup.

And Mdaka has urged his side to build on their impressive 4-1 win going forward. “Looking at the situation we are in and the number of games that we are supposed to play in the league, the Nedbank Cup and the Confederation Cup, we feel we need a bit of consistency,” Mdaka said.

“We need consistency in terms of playing very well and winning irrespective of the kind of competition we are playing. We won’t say since we are struggling in the league, we have a plan for the Confed Cup or other competition.

“We need to make sure the level of fitness and awareness are up to the standards and keep going the same way. If we are able to balance the situation. It will be a motivation for the boys if we continue winning.”

Gallants’ goals came from a brace by Ranga Chivaviro and Lesiba Nku and Joseph Malongoane, while Akram Alzawi netted the consolation for his side.

And Mdaka is encouraged by the improvement his side is showing after three successive victories across all competitions. “I think we have been playing well. The unfortunate part was that we were not winning,” he said.

“But for this match, one will want to appreciate and applaud the boys, I think they did very well. I think we did very well, although I thought we should have scored more goals than we did. We had the chances and after scoring, we relaxed a bit. Getting three points at home makes us happy and we feel it is a good start.” 

