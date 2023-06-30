Riveiro embarks on Spanish tour to sharpen Bucs’ skills

Orlando Pirates’ preparations for the new season will see them play top teams during their pre-season camp in Spain next month.
Fresh off a double title-winning season, the club announced yesterday that they will face Maccabi Tel Aviv, Independiente del Valle and UD Las Palmas in July as coach Jose Riveiro is looking to sharpen his charges for the new season.
The Buccaneers will kick-start their Spanish tour with a clash against Israeli outfit Maccabi on July 13 before facing Ecuadorean Independiente del Valle two days later and will end with a match against Spanish side UD Las Palmas on July 19.
The move to Spain was Riveiro's idea as he looks to improve his side for next season where they want to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title.
The tour will also see them parade their new signings like Patrick Maswanganyi, Melusi Buthelezi, Katlego Otladisa and Sephelo Baloni.
The Buccaneers returned to pre-season earlier this week and will first head for a camp in Rustenburg between July 2 and 8 before going to Spain.
“Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce that its first team will be heading to Spain this month ahead of the 2023/24 season,” the club said.
“José Riveiro and his charges will be based in Marabella from July 9 to July 21, 2023."
The Buccaneers will play formidable opposition during this period. On July 13, Riveiro’s men will face Maccabi Tel Aviv, before taking on Independiente two days later.
“Then to cap off the tour, Pirates will face UD Las Palmas on July 19. The Spanish side will compete in La Liga this season after gaining promotion alongside Granada.”
Meanwhile, Chippa United confirmed the signing of former Pirates and AmaZulu striker Augustine Mulenga on a two-year deal from Napsa Stars in Zambia.
Chippa chairperson Siviwe Mpengesi was pleased with the signing and that Mulenga's experience will help them in the upcoming season.
“Mulenga’s rich experience aligns perfectly with our aspirations for the forthcoming season,” he said.
“As he steps into this new journey with us, we extend our warmest wishes to Mulenga for his tenure at the club.”
Also yesterday, Siphesihle Ndlovu completed a permanent move to SuperSport United on a two-year deal, while Sundowns confirmed they had signed Lesiba Nku from Marumo.
Riveiro embarks on Spanish tour to sharpen Bucs’ skills
Tour will work into the team club’s new signings
Image: Veli Nhlapo
