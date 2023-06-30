×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Riveiro embarks on Spanish tour to sharpen Bucs’ skills

Tour will work into the team club’s new signings

30 June 2023 - 09:49
Neville Khoza Journalist
Jose Riveiro during the Nedbank Cup final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Jose Riveiro during the Nedbank Cup final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates’ preparations for the new season will see them play top teams during their pre-season camp in Spain next month.

Fresh off a double title-winning season, the club announced yesterday that they will face Maccabi Tel Aviv, Independiente del Valle and UD Las Palmas in July as coach Jose Riveiro is looking to sharpen his charges for the new season.

The Buccaneers will kick-start their Spanish tour with a clash against Israeli outfit Maccabi on July 13 before facing Ecuadorean Independiente del Valle two days later and will end with a match against Spanish side UD Las Palmas on July 19.

The move to Spain was Riveiro's idea as he looks to improve his side for next season where they want to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title.

The tour will also see them parade their new signings like Patrick Maswanganyi, Melusi Buthelezi, Katlego Otladisa and Sephelo Baloni.

The Buccaneers returned to pre-season earlier this week and will first head for a camp in Rustenburg between July 2 and 8 before going to Spain.

“Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce that its first team will be heading to Spain this month ahead of the 2023/24 season,” the club said.

“José Riveiro and his charges will be based in Marabella from July 9 to July 21, 2023."

The Buccaneers will play formidable opposition during this period. On July 13, Riveiro’s men will face Maccabi Tel Aviv, before taking on Independiente two days later.

“Then to cap off the tour, Pirates will face UD Las Palmas on July 19. The Spanish side will compete in La Liga this season after gaining promotion alongside Granada.”

Meanwhile, Chippa United confirmed the signing of former Pirates and AmaZulu striker Augustine Mulenga on a two-year deal from Napsa Stars in Zambia.

Chippa chairperson Siviwe Mpengesi was pleased with the signing and that Mulenga's experience will help them in the upcoming season.

“Mulenga’s rich experience aligns perfectly with our aspirations for the forthcoming season,” he said.

“As he steps into this new journey with us, we extend our warmest wishes to Mulenga for his tenure at the club.”

Also yesterday, Siphesihle Ndlovu completed a permanent move to SuperSport United on a two-year deal, while Sundowns confirmed they had signed Lesiba Nku from Marumo.

'Unrealistic' new rules for third tier slammed

A mandatory CAF C licence for head coaches and fenced fields to separate spectators and players, are some of the stringent requirements Safa KZN ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Banyana star owes it to dad to play in the World Cup

World Cup-bound Banyana Banyana midfielder Wendy Shongwe already had auspicious moments as a runner, racing with none other than renowned two Olympic ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘Ntseki can deliver with proper support’

While the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as Kaizer Chiefs head coach has drawn negative reaction, former player Frank Makua has thrown his weight ...
Sport
4 hours ago

PSL teams refuse to release players for Cosafa Cup

The never-ending club versus country disharmony has reared its ugly head again with a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams reluctant to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station