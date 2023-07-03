Zakhele Sono praises the benefits of qualifying as an artisan

Zakhele Sono says choosing to be an artisan was the best decision of his life and he believes young people should consider artisanship as a viable career choice.
Sono, 36, from Nkomazi in Mpumalanga, holds a national certificate in engineering and related design from the Ehlanzeni Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) College in kaMaqhekeza. He is now a qualified boilermaker at Afrimat Mining in Mpumalanga.
Boilermakers fabricate, assemble, install and repair boilers, vessels, tanks, towers, heat exchangers and other heavy-metal structures.
Sono was also one of the speakers during the Vuk Talks, a community engagement event by the GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele newspaper whereby the publication interacts with communities, readers and organisations that assist in community development.
Vuk Talks is a quarterly event, and was recently held at the Ehlanzeni TVET College.
During his talk, Sono stressed the importance of obtaining good marks during high school and college years.
“Don’t relax just because the pass rate is 30% in mathematics, work hard and get higher marks so you can get more credits to qualify for better opportunities. You should work hard to stand out so you can find employment or become an entrepreneur,” he advised students.
Sono said he got his first break into the job market because he had good marks.
“While I was at the college, I was selected to be president of the student representative council in 2009.
“During one of our regular council meetings with stakeholders, I was referred to an employer by a council member. He assured them that I would not disappoint their company, he spoke about my hard work in obtaining good marks throughout my years of study from 2008 to 2010,” said Sono.
Over and above having a wonderful career, Sono’s personal life has also been positively affected.
“I have been able to build a house for my mother and send my siblings to tertiary institutions.
“I would not have chosen any other career. From here I want to have my own company in the near future,” said Sono.
– This article first appeared in GCIS’s Vuk’Uzenzele
Zakhele Sono praises the benefits of qualifying as an artisan
Boilermaker stresses the importance of obtaining good marks at school, college
