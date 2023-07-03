Lesufi offers apology, promises talks between Safa and Banyana

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the nation after the standoff between Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association (Safa) over Fifa World Cup bonuses, and vowed negotiations beginning today would resolve the matter.
A row that brought national embarrassment saw a weakened Banyana team assembled at the last minute face Botswana in their final local friendly at Tsakane Stadium yesterday, while regular players arrived when the match was already under way.
Speaking during the press conference after the match, which SA lost 0-5, Lesufi offered an apology to South Africans and also visiting Botswana but promised a deal would be reached soon as talks over the matter begin today.
“The players never took a collective decision not to honour this fixture, there were issues they felt needed to be attended,” said Lesufi, who was flanked by Banyana captain Refiloe Jane and Safa president Danny Jordaan. Neither were allowed to speak, however.
“They also raised the issues of contracts but overall they received the contracts on the basis that there are areas of concerns and they wanted to place those issues which will request amendment to the contract.
“The matter will be resolved, and as a country we must unconditionally apologise to the people of Botswana, CAF, Fifa and also to our citizens for what transpired today.
“All parties have agreed that from now on they will go back to negotiating tables. There won't be any need of screaming and shouting.”
Lesufi added Safa had promised Banyana would have more competitive friendlies as the team members felt they should not have played Botswana. “Safa have confirmed they have organised Costa Rica and other friendlies,” he said, also confirming Banyana had reservations about playing at Tsakane, a venue also barred by the PSL because it is deemed unsuitable.
Lesufi also explained why Safa called players who were not in camp to honour the match. “Never in the history of football that a home team has failed to pitch and Safa needed to protect that.
“Also, there are penalties if the team doesn't honour its contract, the penalties range around $250 000.”
– additional reporting by Koena Mashale
