‘He’s got so many weapons’: Mokwena pleads for patience for Sundowns’ Nku

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has pleaded for patience with winger Lesiba Nku, who he says has a full armoury of weapons and plenty of potential he can offer the club once he settles.
Signed from relegated Marumo Gallants at the start of the season, Nku has battled to win over Downs’ supporters as he has scored three goals in 25 league and cup appearances in 2023-24.
The 27-year-old has played 14 DStv Premiership games for the recently crowned seventh-time successive champions, nine of those as a substitute.
He had bright displays off the bench in their last two matches — the 0-0 draw with 10 men against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban and Saturday’s 1-0 win against Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Nku provided the assist for Peter Shalulile's winner in the latter.
As Downs (66 points from 26 games) continue to edge towards their 71-point Premiership points record for the 16-team era set in 2015-16, and going the league campaign unbeaten, they face relegation-threatened Royal for a second time at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena’s post-match press conference to their 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Royal AM.
Mokwena praised his substitutes’ performances in the game against the KwaZulu-Natal team at the weekend, singling out Nku.
“I thought the subs did exceptionally well — with Junior Mendieta and Matias Esquivel the impact was good, with Lesiba Nku the impact was good,” Downs’ coach said.
“And I will say this maybe again: there was a time when Real Madrid signed Luka Modrić and the Madrid fans were not so convinced.
“And it’s funny because the Sundowns fans forget very quickly how Neo Maema came and there were question marks, how Khuliso Mudau came and there were question marks. I can go on.
“But they improved because of coaching and the work we do behind the scenes. And I’m just pleading with Sundowns supporters to be a bit more patient with Lesiba Nku — he’s got so many weapons.
“Players like Lesiba Nku succeed in football and at big clubs because they’ve got weapons. He dribbles, he’s fast, he defends, he counter-presses, he’s always in the box — watch him, Lesiba Nku runs into the box from wide positions.
“For a big club the player with those types of qualities is an asset. And there’s just an adaptation to take place because part of his development, education and career is a little bit of trauma.
“You must understand, you are playing for a team that is fighting relegation and gets relegated and you are a key player. So of course there is a sense of accountability, and psychologically you’ve got to overcome that before you have to adapt to playing for a big team.
“But my plea is, be patient, you will understand why Lesiba Nku was signed at Sundowns. I’m just asking the Sundowns fans to be a bit more patient with Lesiba.”
Royal, in 14th place with 29 points, are only two points above second-last Richards Bay, who shocked Orlando Pirates away this weekend, in the playoffs position.
They will be desperate for a win against Sundowns to increase that slender margin.
Bay’s win against Pirates officially relegated last-placed Cape Town Spurs in their promoted season.
