SAM MATHE | Sally Motlana worked for community upliftment right into her 90s

9 April 1927-24 June 2023
Sally Motlana lived a life that was dedicated to selfless service to others particularly the underprivileged, needy and disenfranchised. Three simple but poignant words aptly capture her extraordinary life – suffer, struggle and sacrifice.
Like most Africans of her time she suffered the indignities of white supremacy through apartheid laws. But throughout her tribulations, Mme Motlana bore her cross with grace, dignity, fortitude and quiet defiance.
The youngest and only girl in a family of three, she was born Sally Bampefeletseng "Mphifi" Maunye on April 9 1927 Moremela, a village of Mapulana people near Pilgrim’s Rest in Eastern Transvaal (now Mpumalanga province).
Her parents Louisa and Tobias Maunye worked as domestic and gardener respectively at an Anglican Church mission in Parktown, an affluent white suburb north of the city.
In 1933 they settled in Sophiatown (“Kofifi”), a culturally vibrant and diverse freehold settlement and one of the few remaining areas in the city where blacks were still allowed to own land and could have tenants on their properties.
A bright and focused pupil, young Sally’s formative years in the classroom began at St Cyprian’s in Sophiatown – at the time regarded as the biggest primary school for Africans in the Union.
On completion of her junior certificate the church sent her to the local Diocesan Training School where she was trained as a primary school teacher. She studied matric by correspondence during her tenure as a teacher
It was during her university years at Fort Hare in 1950 that she met her future husband on a train. His name was Harrison Motlana, a BSc student and young activist who was already a member of the ANC Youth League.
Father Trevor Huddleston, an Anglican monk from England who settled in the country and set up the Anglican Church mission in Sophiatown, was a seminal influence. Affectionately known to the Kofifi residents as Makhaliphile – the dauntless one – his passion for the people of Kofifi and opposition to apartheid was legendary.
In 1952 Sally and Harrison were active as organisers in the Defiance Campaign of Unjust Laws initiated by the Congress movement. These included the Group Areas Act and the Population Registration Act, both passed in 1950 as the twin pillars on which the rest of segregation laws rested.
They got married in 1953. The following year Sally joined the legion of black teachers who resigned from their posts following the passing of the Bantu Education Act.
In 1955 apartheid bulldozers moved in and razed to the ground the only place she had known as home – Sophiatown. Other Western areas, Newclare, Western Native Township and Martindale, faced the same fate. The relocation project got underway as government lorries transported residents to Meadowlands and neighbouring townships in what later came to be known as Soweto. The Motlanas settled in Orlando East where she taught at a local creche.
When Dr AB Xuma, the ANC president between 1940-1949, passed away in 1962, his American-born widow Madie Hall-Xuma sold their Dube Village home in Soweto to the Motlanas before returning to the US.
In the early 70s Mme Motlana was elected to the presidency of the Black Housewives League, a women’s organisation established to improve the lot of African women through various community projects including vegetable farming and candle making. She believed that education was the primary tool to lift black people out of the shackles of poverty and ignorance.
It was this philosophy that inspired her to build no less than six primary schools and a creche in Polokwane. She also understood that ending apartheid was the first step towards the true emancipation of the black nation.
The Motlanas opened a grocery store in Mofolo and named it Sizwe. The shop was an insurance against hunger in case they couldn't provide for their children because of the constant harassment and detention by the authorities.
Following the June 16 1976 uprisings, the shop also played the role of sanctuary and hideout for young firebrands, especially from neighbouring Morris Isaacson High.
In 1986 Mme Motlana was one of the three eminent leaders in the black community who visited Israel on a training programme in social and economic leadership skills.
Mme Motlana served on a number of boards of various community, church, civic and charity organisations including Operation Hunger, Johannesburg Diocesan Council, the Institute for Multiparty Democracy, the Urban Foundation and the South African Council of Churches (SACC).
A devout Anglican, she was also an elder leader at the St Paul’s Anglican Church and held a position of honorary vice-president of the SACC for life.
In 2007, Mme Motlana celebrated her 80th birthday amidst news from the Presidency that she was declared Grand Counsellor of the Order of the Baobab in silver for her dedicated and peerless work in the field of community service and upliftment. A year later her ex-husband, Dr Motlana, passed on.
Mme Motlana continued to work right into her 90s and according to a family member only began to slow down when she turned 94.
She is survived by four children and grandchildren.
