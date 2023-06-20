Makume, Kimvuidi likely to lead Maritzburg exodus

With Maritzburg United now a Motsepe Foundation Championship side after their relegation last week, we pick five players who are likely to be snatched by Premiership sides.
Bonginkosi Makume
Makume is one of the highly-rated centre-backs in the division and his reliability was evident in the just ended season as he missed only five league games. It’s the second relegation in a row for Makume, having suffered the same fate with Baroka in the 2021/22 term. However, the 27-year-old defender put in a number of solid shifts. The constant rotation of goalkeepers King Ndlovu and Renaldo Leaner was the main reason the Team of Choice really never had stability at the back, sabotaging the good work Makume and other defenders did.
Karim Kimvuidi
It remains a mystery why Kimvuidi failed to score even a single league goal in 29 appearances in the 2022/23 season, where he was the Team of Choice’s heartbeat. The Congolese winger only chipped in with four league assists. Even so, he’s been strongly linked to Orlando Pirates. At 21, given his talent, Kimvuidi has the potential to be a superstar and it’s not surprising that Pirates are one of his admirers.
Amadou Soukouna
Soukouna was Maritzburg’s main man as far as scoring goals was concerned, managing to finish the season as their leading scorer with eight league goals. The 31-year-old Paris-born striker is said to be on his way to AmaZulu. The fact that Maritzburg were too reliant on the Frenchman contributed to their relegation as other strikers hardly found the back of the net.
Rowan Human
Human is understood to have attracted the interest of Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United after a solid season at Maritzburg. The 22-year-old former SA Under-20 star contributed with just three league assists all season long but it was in the play-offs where he really came to the party, scoring three times from four outings.
Friday Samu
Samu wasn’t really the first option as coaches preferred Soukouna to spearhead the attack ahead of him. The Zambian only started 12 of the 28 league games he featured in. Still, Samu managed to score three goals. In the 2021/22 campaign, the 28-year-old striker had netted five goals from 12 league games after arriving in the second half of the season. Samu is likely to get a new home in the Premiership before the start of the season.
Makume, Kimvuidi likely to lead Maritzburg exodus
Five players expected to be grabbed by Premiership sides
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
