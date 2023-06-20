TESSA DOOMS | People must take back power to fire and hire through our vote at polls

Poor voter turnout does reflect poorly on the quality of the people and parties on the ballot. In a country where parties that have governed are failing in spectacular fashion, on many fronts, the fact that opposition parties are not easily able to galvanise voters is a reflection on the offerings they make.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
On June 8 2023 the Groundwork Collective, a new non-profit organisation led by former politician-turned-community activist Mbali Ntuli, launched an exciting voter registration campaign called X_Change in partnership with the Independent Electoral Commission.
With slogans like “Democracy needs your voice” and “Your vote is your impact” the campaign seeks to inspire young people to vote with messages that call on an exercise of power rather than of duty.
It’s a campaign that does not centre the election or the parties, it centres the experience of the voter, recognising that ultimately voters decide elections. “Every election is determined by the people who show up.” These words by political scientist Larry J Sabato often ring in my head as a harsh truism of electoral politics. No matter what we think of the options on a ballot or the outcome, elections are decided by the people who show up.
In SA fewer and fewer people are showing up. In the last election in 2021, out of a possible 40-million voters (people 18 years and older), less than 26-million were registered and just over 12-million showed up. Only 28% of voting-age people decided the election on behalf of the entire country.
That is not to say that people who choose not to vote have no bearing on the election outcome. They do in at least two ways. First, by staying away people are making political statements about the poor quality of the choices.
The majority of voters are often discouraged from even talking about their votes with others before casting them.
Perhaps it is time to amplify our power with the millions of voters discouraged by current options, disappointed by the outcomes and feel like one vote won't count, by showing up and out voting even the biggest parties.
Instead of voting as lone voices, 2024 is an opportunity for us to turn up as communities, interest groups, citizens who share similar concerns and people with shared demands for those seeking to be voted for.
For this to happen we must begin dialogues about what our shared interests are, what our standards for elected leaders are and what our collective strategy is for using our overwhelming numbers as the power to decide the outcome of the election.
Voters have the power to fire and hire through the vote. If we do that, the 2024 elections will centre the voter not the politician, returning power to the people.
