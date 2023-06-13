Cloete happy to see Upington get its moment in the sun

Upington City technical director Ruben Cloete says the club will not discard the core that got them promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Bafana Ba Gucci, along with North West's Orbit TVET College, secured promotion to the NFD after they contested the final of the ABC Motsepe League where Upington won 3-1 on Sunday. Upington further pocketed R1.250m first-prize as the winners of the third-tier division, while Orbit won R600,000.
With the club founded as recently as 2021, their promotion to the professional ranks paints a picture of a meteoric rise that has put Northern Cape's hinterland on the SA football map again. This is after Hungry Lions from Postmasburg – 220km east of Upington – were promoted to the NFD two years ago. Because of limited resources in their hometown, Lions first moved their base to Kathu, the iron-ore mining town 85km to the north, and later to the provincial capital Kimberley.
"It's an unbelievable achievement considering this project was started two years ago, building a team from scratch with the majority of local boys that have never had exposure at a high level and guys with experience," Cloete told Sowetan.
"For Upington in particular, the sole purpose of this project was to put it on the map again. It hasn't been easy, I'm not going to lie. There have been a lot of challenges along the way from when we started; you know how in our communities you get ridiculed when starting something good but we believed it was possible and it happened," he said.
As the second team from the Northern Cape in the NFD, along with Lions, the club aim to give a platform to local talent from their home province.
"My view has always been that Northern Cape has talent. You go way back and look at the ex-pros that come from the province. The problem we had is we were far from everything, it was always a challenge. For you to get into the professional setup, you need to go out of your comfort zone.
"You need to look at the conditions that most of these boys are coming from, you need to build them, you need to give them not only training but the education process is important where you make them realise what they can expect going forward and what it takes to get there and give them a better chance," said the former Santos and Orlando Pirates defender.
Preparation for life in the NFD is already under way, and Cloete said they need to make reinforcements as they are going a level up.
"We have a young squad, we don't have a big squad, so I don't foresee any big changes. But we need to be honest and reinforce because we are going to another level."
Cloete happy to see Upington get its moment in the sun
Team's promotion to NFD a boon for Northern Cape
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Upington City technical director Ruben Cloete says the club will not discard the core that got them promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Bafana Ba Gucci, along with North West's Orbit TVET College, secured promotion to the NFD after they contested the final of the ABC Motsepe League where Upington won 3-1 on Sunday. Upington further pocketed R1.250m first-prize as the winners of the third-tier division, while Orbit won R600,000.
With the club founded as recently as 2021, their promotion to the professional ranks paints a picture of a meteoric rise that has put Northern Cape's hinterland on the SA football map again. This is after Hungry Lions from Postmasburg – 220km east of Upington – were promoted to the NFD two years ago. Because of limited resources in their hometown, Lions first moved their base to Kathu, the iron-ore mining town 85km to the north, and later to the provincial capital Kimberley.
"It's an unbelievable achievement considering this project was started two years ago, building a team from scratch with the majority of local boys that have never had exposure at a high level and guys with experience," Cloete told Sowetan.
"For Upington in particular, the sole purpose of this project was to put it on the map again. It hasn't been easy, I'm not going to lie. There have been a lot of challenges along the way from when we started; you know how in our communities you get ridiculed when starting something good but we believed it was possible and it happened," he said.
As the second team from the Northern Cape in the NFD, along with Lions, the club aim to give a platform to local talent from their home province.
"My view has always been that Northern Cape has talent. You go way back and look at the ex-pros that come from the province. The problem we had is we were far from everything, it was always a challenge. For you to get into the professional setup, you need to go out of your comfort zone.
"You need to look at the conditions that most of these boys are coming from, you need to build them, you need to give them not only training but the education process is important where you make them realise what they can expect going forward and what it takes to get there and give them a better chance," said the former Santos and Orlando Pirates defender.
Preparation for life in the NFD is already under way, and Cloete said they need to make reinforcements as they are going a level up.
"We have a young squad, we don't have a big squad, so I don't foresee any big changes. But we need to be honest and reinforce because we are going to another level."
Williams has no hard feelings over top award
Percy delighted for revenge over Wydad
Pitso’s humble response to second-placed coach winning Yelo League prize
Barker was the best football manager SA ever produced
Happy Jele hopes Pirates door not closed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos