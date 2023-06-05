Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says he's relieved to have got one over Maritzburg United in the PSL promotion/relegation as they look to go head-to-head.
Bartlett's charges are in pole position in the mini-league after two rounds with six points, thanks to a 1-0 win against Maritzburg United via a Micheal Morton goal on Saturday at Athlone Stadium.
“I'm more relieved than delighted, to be honest,” said Bartlett.
“We knew coming up against a premiership team would be tough but I've always had confidence in my team. The way we approach games, we take it to the opponent. As I have emphasised in the last few weeks, our home form has been the catalyst of us being in this position and we proved it again today,” he said.
Spurs will continue their charge for promotion when they take on Casric Stars on Wednesday at Athlone Stadium (3pm). Bartlett says the quick turnaround of games in the playoffs is something he'll be able to work around.
Bartlett certain win over Maritzburg gives Spurs advantage
Cape side aim to retain top spot as they next host Casric
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says he's relieved to have got one over Maritzburg United in the PSL promotion/relegation as they look to go head-to-head.
Bartlett's charges are in pole position in the mini-league after two rounds with six points, thanks to a 1-0 win against Maritzburg United via a Micheal Morton goal on Saturday at Athlone Stadium.
“I'm more relieved than delighted, to be honest,” said Bartlett.
“We knew coming up against a premiership team would be tough but I've always had confidence in my team. The way we approach games, we take it to the opponent. As I have emphasised in the last few weeks, our home form has been the catalyst of us being in this position and we proved it again today,” he said.
Spurs will continue their charge for promotion when they take on Casric Stars on Wednesday at Athlone Stadium (3pm). Bartlett says the quick turnaround of games in the playoffs is something he'll be able to work around.
Spurs against Maritzburg is like cup final, says Bartlett
“Now we have to recover, we recognise we have a couple of older players in the squad, get them ready for Wednesday, which is another important one and hopefully we can get fans out as well,” said the Spurs mentor.
Meanwhile, Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids has emphasised on the need to win their two remaining games following their setback against Spurs.
“We conceded from an individual mistake but it's unrelated to what we prepared for. It's up to us to win our next two games and it will come down to a goal difference.
“You could see in the last 15 to 20 minutes they were the fresher team, we have got a week now to prepare for Casric and then Spurs again,” Davids said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos