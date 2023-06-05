Appointing Eymael may be met with controversy after he was accused of racism towards fans of his former club Yanga SC in July 2020.
The Belgian was exonerated by Safa’s ethics committee in 2021 which cleared the way for him to return to coach in SA after Safa had initially stated he would be barred.
Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu is also believed to be planning to wield an axe again following a disappointing season where the club finished 12th in the DStv Premiership table.
Players like Thabo Qalinge, Veli Mothwa, Mxolisi Kunene, Siphesihle Maduna, Dumisani Zuma, Gabadinho Mhango and Hendrick Ekstein are rumoured to be on their way out of the club.
It is also not clear what will happen to demoted coach Romain Folz, who was shifted to technical director last season.
Last year, the club released 15 players and it looks like they will be going the same route again this time.
Usuthu set to replace Dlamini with Belgium's Luc Eymael
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Luc Eymael has been linked with AmaZulu’s head coach vacant position, Sowetan has been informed.
Last week, AmaZulu decided not to give interim coach Ayanda Dlamini the job on a full-time basis after he took charge of the team’s last six matches of the season.
The club is set to announce changes to their playing and technical personnel in a press conference this morning from 10am in Durban.
Sources at Usuthu said Eymael was one of the coaches the club contacted to replace Dlamini.
“He was one of the coaches who was mentioned by the club as a possible candidate to take over as a new head coach,” a source said.
“We have to wait and see what will happen now as there are a number of coaches who have also shown interest.”
Judgment reserved in Safa ethics case on Luc Eymael's alleged racist outburst
