How Sekhukhune surprised Pirates coach Riveiro, and how they didn't
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he predicted the formation opponents Sekhukhune United would use, but not their aggressive high press, as Bucs negotiated another fiery encounter to win the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night.
Sibusiso Vilakazi’s early strike at Loftus Versfeld, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up, for Brandon Truter’s fired-up Sekhukhune made life tough for Bucs. They fought back through added-time strikes in each half.
Thapelo Xoki buried a penalty two minutes into referee's optional time in the opening half, after Victor Letsoalo played the ball illegally while lying injured at the feet of Thembinkosi Lorch. Terrence Dzvukamanja finished a superbly constructed build-up five minutes into second-half added time.
Riveiro was asked if he was surprised at how aggressively Sekhukhune came out, or expected it.
“No I knew nothing before. I would like to know before games what’s going to happen,” he replied.
“To be honest there was differing in opinion in the technical staff on what they were going to do. But I was pretty sure they were going to play 4-3-3 tonight, and not 5-3-2 like they did [in a 1-1 league draw against Bucs this month] in Orlando.
“Because it was the way they could fit their best players, and it was a final. That’s the identity of Sekhukhune and the way they play — in 20 games under Truter they only changed that in the one game they played in Orlando.
“I don’t want to sound like the smartest one. But you always try to play the game before it starts, and think the way the coach thinks about us.
“It had been a long time that nobody was pressing us high aggressively, and they did it tonight.
“That’s the thing I didn’t expect. I expected them to play 4-3-3 like they did, but waiting for us a bit lower.
