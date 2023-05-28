Terrence Dvzukamanja's late goal sees Pirates complete cup double

The entire game itself was far from being a spectacle, but more than 50,000 Bucs fans who packed this stadium will not mind as they’ll be bragging for months about a rare feat of winning two cup competitions.

Pirates will also end the season with a better bank balance than most PSL clubs after bagging more than R20m in prize money for all their efforts.

Pirates received a R7m cheque for winning the Nedbank Cup, adding to the R8m they won in the MTN8 and R7.5m for finishing second in the Premiership. But Sundowns are still the big prize money winners as they got R15m for winning the league title and R38m for crashing out in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The game started in frantic mode with Sekhukhune, playing their first ever final after being promoted two years ago, taking the game to the fancied Soweto giants.

Sekhukhune took the game to Pirates in the early stages, but the goal scored by Sibusiso Vilakazi in the 12th minute was a gift from Pirates central defenders Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, who couldn’t clear a loose ball.

From then on it was only Pirates who created chances as Sekhukhune changed their game plan to that of counterattacking. It seemed to work until a few minutes before the break when Victor Letsoalo, Sekhukhune’s striker, created the most controversial moment of the match.

Letsoalo had been floored inside Sekhukhune’s area, but referee Thando Ndzandzeka waved them to play on. Ndzandzeka’s decision seemed harmless until Letsoalo handled the ball while he was still on the floor when Thembinkosi Lorch, the Pirates attacker, seemed to be pushing the ball towards his hands while trying to move past him.

The referee pointed to the spot and Xoki restored parity much to the chagrin of Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter who felt the referee gave away a soft and undeserved penalty to Pirates.

The second stanza was a completely different affair as Sekhukhune camped in Pirates half in search of the winning goal. Pirates looked very uncomfortable trying to defend and a few of their players, including Lorch, Paseka Mako, and Miguel Timm, got into the referee’s book as they committed fouls.

Perhaps experience caught up with Sekhukhune as they seemed to tire towards the end. It was at that moment that Dzvukamanja struck, connecting with Saleng’s cross to score his eighth goal of the season and first one in five matches in this cup.