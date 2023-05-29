Sibusiso Vilakazi’s 12th minute opener was cancelled out by Tapelo Xoki, who netted from a questionable penalty in the stroke of half time before Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the winner in the 94th minute.
Truter refused to comment about the penalty incident where Victor Letsoalo was floored and initially holding his shin appeared to have put his hand out towards the ball before Thembinkosi Lorch opportunistically passed the ball against his arm and left referee Thando Ndzandzeka signal for spot kick was happy with how they performed.
“What you saw tonight is a flexibility of tactics and adaptability of understanding of all the players. I have said for a long time about the puzzle coming out nicely and I can’t ask more from the players,” he said.
“They adapted very quickly and these are a bunch of coachable players, but that was us tonight, when we close it down it is about managing the game.
“The last goal we conceded we were in transition and it is the second time this season something like that happens and we will work on it. I’m more confident that there will be more finals to come and this is us going forward.”
Truter proud of Babina Noko, predicts bright future
Sekhukhuni coach says boys stuck to plan
How Sekhukhune surprised Pirates coach Riveiro, and how they didn't
Despite losing the Nedbank Cup final to Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter was proud of his side’s achievement this season.
Babina Noko have had a good campaign as they also finished in the top eight and will face Pirates in the MTN8 in the new season.
Truter says his side should be proud of the achievements and is optimistic they will participate in more finals in the future.
“I’m extremely proud of the boys with the strides made this season. So much accolades and so much achievements, so I can’t be bitter about these results,” Truter told the media after the match.
“We will take this experience, yes it is not a good feeling but we learn from it. Other than that, congratulations to Orlando Pirates’ second trophy in the season and absolutely fantastic season for them but we learn from it and I’m extremely proud of the boys.”
