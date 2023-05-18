Sundowns’ mission now is to land the 'big one' – Kekana

After clinching his second DStv Premiership title with Mamelodi Sundowns, defender Grant Kekana has warned nothing will distract them now from laying their hands on the CAF Champions League trophy.
The Champions League title has eluded the Brazilians since 2016 and they have a chance this time as they are in the semifinal.
They will host defending champions Wydad Casablanca in the second leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as favourites to progress to the final, where they are likely to face Al Ahly.
“The one thing at the beginning of the season that the coach [Rulani Mokwena] told us was that this group of players needs to write its own history,” Kekana told the media after their final league match against Maritzburg United on Tuesday, which ended 1-1.
“I think we’ve given ourselves a chance to do that. And at the end of the day, it is going to boil down to us how much we actually want that second star. But it is something that is big in our minds.
“It is a big fish, so we are all motivated. We understand that Wydad are a big team. So it’s going to be a tough task, but I think we’ve been challenged a lot, just landing in Morocco at the airport for the first leg, there was a lot of drama that was happening there.
“These are the challenges that we have to go through for us to actually reach the end goal, so nobody is going to distract us. We know our mission and we know what we need to do to get it.”
While they continue to receive praise from coaches and pundits in the continent following their impressive performances in the competition, with many also tipping them to win the title, the 30-year-old defender insists they are not getting carried away by the compliments.
“We have a big game on Saturday and we are happy that we have gone through the league and all the other competitions and there won’t be any other distractions for us,” he said.
