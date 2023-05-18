Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of jobs cannot rely on the provincial government under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure that work opportunities are created.
Gauteng has 582,000 discouraged jobseekers, while unemployment stands at 2,604,000.
The current load-shedding crisis has further impacted this as many businesses cannot afford to procure generators and solar panels to continue trading during load-shedding. Recently, the MEC for economic development, Tasneem Motara, revealed that more than 300,000 job opportunities have been lost during 2022 due to the continuous rolling blackouts.
For a long time, the DA has been calling on the premier to procure electricity from independent power producers in order to mitigate the risks of load-shedding and over-reliance on Eskom.
This will help reduce the number of jobs lost during this financial year due to the ongoing rolling blackouts.
Nicola du Plessis, MPL DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development
READER LETTER | Procure electricity from independent producers
Image: Dorothy Kgosi
Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of jobs cannot rely on the provincial government under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure that work opportunities are created.
Gauteng has 582,000 discouraged jobseekers, while unemployment stands at 2,604,000.
The current load-shedding crisis has further impacted this as many businesses cannot afford to procure generators and solar panels to continue trading during load-shedding. Recently, the MEC for economic development, Tasneem Motara, revealed that more than 300,000 job opportunities have been lost during 2022 due to the continuous rolling blackouts.
For a long time, the DA has been calling on the premier to procure electricity from independent power producers in order to mitigate the risks of load-shedding and over-reliance on Eskom.
This will help reduce the number of jobs lost during this financial year due to the ongoing rolling blackouts.
Nicola du Plessis, MPL DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development
Cape Town council briefed on plan to shield residents from loadshedding
This is what the government says it has done to combat load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos