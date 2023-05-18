×

Letters

READER LETTER | Procure electricity from independent producers

By READER LETTER - 18 May 2023 - 10:00
Opening the industry up to independent producers after a process of unbundling is a way to solve power SA’s crisis
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of jobs cannot rely on the provincial government under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure that work opportunities are created. 

Gauteng  has 582,000 discouraged jobseekers, while unemployment stands at 2,604,000. 

The current load-shedding crisis has further impacted this as many businesses cannot afford to procure generators and solar panels to continue trading during load-shedding. Recently, the MEC for economic development, Tasneem Motara, revealed that more than 300,000 job opportunities have been lost during 2022 due to the continuous rolling blackouts. 

For a long time, the DA has been calling on the premier to procure electricity from independent power producers in order to mitigate the risks of load-shedding and over-reliance on Eskom. 

This will help reduce the number of jobs lost during this financial year due to the ongoing rolling blackouts.

Nicola du Plessis, MPL DA Gauteng spokesperson for economic development

