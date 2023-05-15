Pirates dropping two points means they are now level on points with SuperSport United, who beat Kaizer Chiefs in a synchronised fixture in Rustenburg. The Sea Robbers boast a better goal difference than SuperSport, hence they are still second heading into the last league game of the season away to AmaZulu on Saturday.
To hold on to their second spot and earn a slot in the next edition of the Champions League, Pirates need to beat AmaZulu and hope SuperSport don’t win by more than three goals against Sekhukhune away in their own last league fixture.
A few months ago, Matsatsantsa were ahead of Pirates in the battle to finish second but the Soweto giants leapfrogged them when they beat them 1-0 and never looked back.
Riveiro is pleased at how they managed to elbow SuperSport out of the second spot. “We have a small advantage but if you think about the scenario three months ago and the advantage that our opposition had in that moment, I think we can be proud of the performance of the team in the last part of the season.”
Pirates on track for second spot, says Riveiro
Coach is confident of victory against AmaZulu
Image: Antonio Muchave
Orlando Pirates may have shot themselves in the foot by drawing against Sekhukhune United at home on Saturday, but coach Jose Riveiro is still confident that they’ll beat AmaZulu and qualify for the CAF Champions League.
“You can correct me if I am wrong, but it’s still in our hands to get the second spot when we win next week in Durban [against AmaZulu], that’s our objective now. Hopefully, the Buccaneers [Pirates supporters] will fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium and we can celebrate the second position,” Riveiro said after the draw against Sekhukhune.
In what was the penultimate round of the DStv Premiership season, Pirates surrendered the lead they had taken courtesy of Terrence Dzvukamanja in the 31st minute to draw 1-all against their Nedbank Cup final opponents Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium. Babina Noko struck via ex-Pirates man Edwin Gyimah seven minutes after Dzvukamanja’s header.
‘Anything can happen next week’: SuperSport coach Hunt on Champions League qualification shoot-out with Pirates
