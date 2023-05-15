“So a lot of credit to them, credit to the technical team, who put in a lot of hard work in preparing for what is a difficult week.”
Mokwena full of praise for his players
Sundowns coach is confident his boys will see off Wydad
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is banking on their excellent home record and support to see off Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinal second leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
The Brazilians played to a goalless draw at Stade Mohamed V in the first leg on Saturday in a match where Neo Maema and Marcelo Allende saw red cards.
Although they were reduced to nine men, The Brazilians still managed to salvage a draw and had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but Peter Shalulile was ruled offside after a VAR review.
In the competition this season at home, Sundowns have been clinical and Mokwena is optimistic they will come out with a victory to progress to the final.
“We’re still focused on the second leg in Pretoria. We know that we will have the ammunition behind us, we will have a stadium that now knows how to play Champions League matches and push this team,” Mokwena told the media after the game.
“The players are now gaining more experience in these difficult matches. We trust them to continue to be at service. They are an honest group of players.
‘It's only halftime,’ Sundowns coach Mokwena reminds players ahead of second leg showdown with Wydad
“So a lot of credit to them, credit to the technical team, who put in a lot of hard work in preparing for what is a difficult week.”
Sundowns only need a straight win to progress to the final and despite being favourites, Mokwena urged his side to put their foot firmly on the ground as he feels this is only half time.
“It is the Champions League and it is against a good team and we still have to play another 90 minutes. I’m just very proud of the players’ incredible discipline, tactical inflexibility and adaptation to very difficult circumstances,” he said.
“That’s why I give so much praise to the players. They know it’s only half-time, so we keep our feet firmly on the ground.
“Congratulations to the football team, because the result under the circumstances feels emotionally like a victory but I’m the first to say that it’s only half-time.
“We have to watch the game now, analyse and see what’s best to do for the second leg.”
