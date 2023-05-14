Maritzburg unhappy with PSL for declining to reschedule their relegation fixture with Sundowns

"Whatever the outcomes are at the weekend is another issue. We have been disappointed, we made a request to the league for all matches to be played at the same time, the Gallants, Chippa and our game, but they refused. "After our game, everything is left loose for whatever result to come, that's our bit of concern. The whole idea of PSL is fair play and this is not fair play. Whatever reasons they gave us on why they can't change that, is not acceptable," he said.
Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids shared the same sentiments as his boss while hoping Golden Arrows and Swallows, who take on Chippa and Gallants respectively, put up professional performances.
"It's difficult because normally on the last day, you don't want to talk about fixing games and all these things, we trust Golden Arrows to put their best line up, we trust Swallows to go for the win to get into the top eight. "Let's say for instance we lose and both teams play for a draw, we don't expect that. If you play at the same time, these types of things don't go through your mind," Davids said.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
Maritzburg United chairman Farouk Kadodia has accused the PSL of anti-fair play practices as they will finish their DStv Premiership season on Tuesday while their relegation rivals end theirs on Saturday.
The Team of Choice will face league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld (7pm) in what will be their season-concluding game. The KwaZulu-Natal side, who are at the basement of the Premiership table, will then watch other relegation prospects Chippa United and Marumo Gallants play their final matches on Saturday.
The task of taking on Sundowns for points to help save your league status is a daunting one, however, what makes it even more difficult for Maritzburg is knowing their rivals at the bottom of the log go into the last day aware of their [Maritzburg's] result and they find that unfair.
"God is right with us, we need to fight against Sundowns and see what will come out of that. We need points against Sundowns, we can't come out with nothing. I firmly believe that we'll fight till the end," Kadodia told the media after their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch on Saturday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
