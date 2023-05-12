Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sees nothing tricky about facing Sekhukhune United in the league first, before coming up against them again in the Nedbank Cup final.
Pirates host Sekhukhune in their penultimate DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm). These two sides will battle it out again 14 days later in the Ke Yona Cup decider at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
“It’s very easy [to play Sekhukhune tomorrow and in the final] because the next objective for us is to consolidate our place on the log and make sure that we can be second come the end of the season. So, I am not thinking at all about the cup final and who’s going to be our opponent in the cup final,” Riveiro told the media at their training base, Rand Stadium, yesterday.
“The 27th [of April] is so far. We have a final on Saturday [referring to tomorrow’s league tie]. I try to express to the players that we are going game by game.”
Riveiro also weighed in on his Coach-of-the-Month success, lauding his side’s collective exploits in the month of April. The Spaniard now targets to win the award for the third time in May, having also won it in August last year in what was his first month in charge of the Sea Robbers.
“I think we are the team of the month more than the coach of the month. I take it [the accolade], it’s fine... there are always going to be individual awards in football. It was a fantastic month, the performances of the team were brilliant and we managed to get fantastic results,” Riveiro said.
“The truth of the matter is that we were probably the best team in the month, hopefully we can do it again now in May.”
In April, Riveiro masterminded some incredible results, where he outwitted Richards Bay, Chippa United, Cape Town City and TS Galaxy. These wins saw Pirates remain strong contenders to finish second and qualify for the CAF Champions League next season.
Riveiro ready for double bill against Sekhukhune
Bucs mentor dedicates coach-of-the-month award to team
Image: Lefty Shivambu
