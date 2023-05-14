‘We were not good enough,’ Chiefs assistant coach Sheppard concedes after loss to SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered the ignominy of missing out on continental football for another season and they will enter the campaign empty-handed and with utter disappointment.

Their 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday, angered fans in Rustenburg and coach Arthur Zwane was hit by an object in the face.

Zwane, who has been under pressure for most of the season, needed a police and security escort on his way back to the dressing room after the game as angry fans pelted the side with objects.

“Unfortunately, he picked up a little bit of an injury to the eye. I don’t know what happened in the incident. I just saw him now in the dressing room putting some ice on his eye, I will have to find out the details when I get back to the dressing room,” explained assistant coach Dillon Sheppard who attended the post-match press conference.