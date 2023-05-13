×

Soccer

Du Preez fully focused on strong finish to the season with Chiefs

13 May 2023 - 11:49
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Ashley Du Preez looking for a strong finish to the season with Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

They have an outside chance of qualifying for continental football next season, but Kaizer Chiefs attacker Ashley du Preez has not given up hope as he targets a strong finish to the season. 

The chances of fourth-placed Amakhosi finishing with a place in the Champions League are all but over and they are also in danger of missing out on the consolation of the Confederation Cup. 

In their penultimate DStv Premiership match, Chiefs take on SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday in what is a shoot-out for third spot. 

They go into this match on the back of Soweto derby defeat in the Nedbank Cup last weekend but Du Preez said he remains focused on the bigger picture and his personal goals with the club. 

“As an individual you can’t be dwelling on other things,” he said. 

“There is negativity all around, but as a person you need to remain fully focused. What I do is just keep thinking about what I can do to help the team. That’s my approach going into games — thinking about how I can provide for the team.”

 Du Preez added that his desire to perform at the highest level with Chiefs has never been stronger. 

“It starts as a young kid. I always wanted to play on this big stage. The desire, love and hunger I have for this game is what keeps driving me and my goal to want to go even further in my career. It keeps pushing me to give my family a better life. That’s what motivates me the most. 

“A big club like Kaizer Chiefs helps me. Everyone here pushes you and you can see what the club is capable of doing for you as a person. As an individual I want to play for big clubs like this one, and to keep moving forward in my career. That’s the most important thing for me.” 

