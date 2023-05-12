With Maritzburg United’s destiny not in their hands, captain Travis Graham has urged his teammates to do what they can to win their remaining matches and hope for the best.
The Team of Choice head into the final two matches of the season at the base of the DStv Premiership table three points behind second from the bottom Chippa United.
Maritzburg will host Stellenbosch at Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow (3pm), where a defeat will all but confirm their relegation.
They can still be relegated even if they win their remaining games against Stellies tomorrow and league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, especially if Chippa and Marumo Gallants also get victories in their last matches.
“It’s frustrating. We had a good first few games of the second round of the season and I think we let it slip,” Graham explains to the media.
“Unfortunately, now it is no longer in our hands, but what it’s in our hands is the game coming up. I think we all understand that it’s a must-win match. It’s now or never. I think with that in our control, we can use that to just push and give our all.”
The midfielder added that all the players need to do now is to believe in themselves that they can make it despite not being in their hands anymore.
“I think it’s really important for us, we have to all believe in ourselves and I think it’s one of my roles as a captain and as a leader of the team to instill that belief in them because we still have a big opportunity,” he said. “As long as we get the team on board and make them believe in themselves, I’m sure we can get the best out of them.
"We know the importance of it and we’ve been through a lot throughout the season, so firstly, we have had a lot of meetings trying to find solutions on how we can overcome the situation.”
Maritzburg live in hope as big axe looms
Team of Choice could be relegated after Mamelodi Sundowns encounter
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
