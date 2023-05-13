×

Soccer

Sundowns coach Mokwena says they won’t be intimidated by Wydad’s aggressive crowd

13 May 2023 - 09:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they won't be intimidated by hostile Wydad fans at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.
Image: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are not sweating about the expected aggressive crowd at the Stade Mohammed V when they take on Wydad Athletic Club in their crunch Champions League semifinal on Saturday. 

The Brazilians take on Wydad in the first leg in Casablanca as they look to make it to the tournament's final for the first time since they won the tournament under former coach Pitso Mosimane. 

Sundowns are likely to meet Al Ahly, who they beat 5-2 during the early stages, because the Egyptian giants beat Esperance 3-0 in the first leg of their semifinal on Friday night. 

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said they will be not fazed by the hostile crowd as they have already managed a thumping 4-1 win over CR Belouizdad in Algeria and a 2-2 draw with Al Ahly in Egypt. 

“It is going to be important how we absorb, already this team has shown in Cairo that we can play under hostile away crowds,” he said ahead of the clash. 

“We did that in Algeria too, where we played under a hostile and aggressive crowd. In the Champions League you must always get used to playing in tough away matches. 

“Particularly in this type of competition where there are a lot of strong teams ... but we are happy to be here and we want to stay in this competition. 

“Staying in the competition means we have to play every game and win. At the same time we want to enjoy this moment and try to create long-lasting memories. 

“That comes with performing in front of an energetic and very intimidating crowd. I can assure you that we will enjoy it because that is the energy that it gives to our team and we will try our best to give a good performance because without that we know that we don’t have a chance to win the football match on Saturday. 

“We are excited to be here and to have this opportunity to play in an important competition for our football club. We are excited to be in a semifinal against a big team like Wydad. We are fully prepared and ready for the match. 

“We have done a lot of good work, a very complicated approach, and we understand where the strengths and weaknesses of Wydad come from. They are a good team that is defensively strong, extremely experienced with quality players. 

Like I said, we are playing at a difficult stadium with a difficult crowd, and against a good team but I am sure that they know that we are also a good side also and I think it will be a good match.” 

