Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his players are anxious as they know they have not survived relegation just yet.
The Chilli Boys will be looking to get three points when they take on TS Galaxy on Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium (3pm). Seema’s 15th placed side are in a relegation dogfight with Marumo Gallants and Maritzburg United.
In their last encounter, Chippa pulled off a remarkable comeback 3-2 victory against Richards Bay.
“We know we are not out of the woods yet, the mood is OK, it’s not relaxed. It’s the mood of people that know that they are not safe yet,” Seema told the Chippa media department.
“When I arrived I told the guys we have four cup finals, and we are at a moment where everybody is fighting for anything, even a point, I promise you we’ll take.
“For us, we have to focus and make sure we get the three points. It’s going to be a very difficult game, TS Galaxy is one of the teams that are hard to beat, especially when they are playing at home. They don’t easily concede many goals, but we are preparing well,” he said.
In their ranks, Chippa has Etiosa Ighodaro, who has scored nine goals so far this season. Ighodaro is two goals behind leading goal scorer Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile. The 24-year-old is going to put aside his ambitions of winning the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot and focus on helping the team beat the drop.
“My job is scoring goals for the team, and making us safe. If I can contest for the golden boot it'’ fine but my mission is scoring goals and making sure we are safe,” Ighodaro said.
Chippa players still jittery about relegation
Seema hopes win over Galaxy will relax nerves
Image: Darren Stewart
