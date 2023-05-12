×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa players still jittery about relegation

Seema hopes win over Galaxy will relax nerves

12 May 2023 - 10:18
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Seema Lehlohonolo, head coach of Chippa United.
Seema Lehlohonolo, head coach of Chippa United.
Image: Darren Stewart

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his players are anxious as they know they have not survived relegation just yet.

The Chilli Boys will be looking to get three points when they take on TS Galaxy on Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium (3pm). Seema’s 15th placed side are in a relegation dogfight with Marumo Gallants and Maritzburg United. 

In their last encounter, Chippa pulled off a remarkable comeback 3-2 victory against Richards Bay. 

“We know we are not out of the woods yet, the mood is OK, it’s not relaxed. It’s the mood of people that know that they are not safe yet,” Seema told the Chippa media department.

“When I arrived I told the guys we have four cup finals, and we are at a moment where everybody is fighting for anything, even a point, I promise you we’ll take.

“For us, we have to focus and make sure we get the three points. It’s going to be a very difficult game, TS Galaxy is one of the teams that are hard to beat, especially when they are playing at home. They don’t easily concede many goals, but we are preparing well,” he said.

In their ranks, Chippa has Etiosa Ighodaro, who has scored nine goals so far this season. Ighodaro is two goals behind leading goal scorer Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile. The 24-year-old is going to put aside his ambitions of winning the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot and focus on helping the team beat the drop. 

“My job is scoring goals for the team, and making us safe. If I can contest for the golden boot it'’ fine but my mission is scoring goals and making sure we are safe,” Ighodaro said.

Promotion after 5-year absence's in our hands – Bartlett

Shaun Bartlett’s Cape Town Spurs are in pole position to get promotion to the DStv Premiership. They need a win on Sunday against the University of ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs need points to save face

Following last week’s disappointment of losing to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe believes ...
Sport
2 hours ago

On-form Sundowns ready to face familiar foe in Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca are now very familiar with one another in the CAF Champions League.
Sport
2 hours ago

Dzvukamanja now a hit at Bucs after early blues

From being on the brink of leaving in January, where he was also booed and vilified by own fans, to being Orlando Pirates’ first-choice striker in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...