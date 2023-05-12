Rapper De Vil explores love and heartache themes in new single

While there is a lot of stigma behind people with body and face tattoos, rapper Marco de Vil chose not to allow societal standards stop him from pursuing a modelling career.
The Cape Town-born rapper revealed to Sowetan that he had been “ignorant and delusional in his pursuit” of a modelling and music career by shutting out all the outside noise to focus on his goals.
“I had no face tattoos when I first signed with my modelling agency and because I was a musician before I joined them, they knew I’d lead a different life than a normal model would. I decided to inform them that I had plans to get face tattoos but they were against it, telling me that it would limit me in terms of getting booked for modelling gigs, but I was not fazed by that,” said the rapper.
“They later changed, telling me that it was cool that I wanted to get face tattoos and we'd see how I do in terms of getting booked. To my surprise, I'm still getting modelling gigs for urban adverts and campaigns.”
Though he might be noted as a pretty face, the 24-year-old rapper explains how he was first influenced by hip-hop artist Nasty C to embark on his music career. He started honing his skills at the age of 18 and finally got signed to a record label when he was 22.
With his songwriting ability and skills, De Vil explores themes of love, heartache and the complexities of toxic relationships. His honest and dark sound resonates with listeners seeking comfort, help and healing through music.
“When I was 11 or 12 years old, I started getting interested in poetry. I would channel whatever emotions I was feeling, even the problems I had at home or anything that was happening about me down on paper – that was my way of dealing with my issues through song form,” said the rapper.
“One day I heard Nasty C’s Hell Naw song, and my life changed completely. I knew then and there that a rap career path was what I needed to pursue, considering that I was already a poet.
“After I saw Nasty C’s Hell Naw video, I was inspired. I decided to take the DVD machine we had at home and connected it to the speakers to play background instrumentals because I didn't have decent equipment. I then started recording myself rapping most of my poems on my phone – that’s how I learnt how to rap.
“I remember being so fixated on the art of rapping that I would rap every time. Whether I was on holiday, at school or at home I would always rap to the background instrumentals. I did this for a whole year, even my sister nearly lost her mind,” quips the rapper.
With his newfound love of rapping, De Vil then met his friend Jason Turner, who motivated him to record his music at his studio, where he was able to professionally sharpen his skills. “My first time in studio was magical! I felt like I found my happy place... I was convinced that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” De Vil recalls.
“My journey so far in the industry has been a little shaky... it has its ups and downs but I remain focused. I see how much success there is in this industry and that gives me the courage to never give up!”
De Vil is set to drop his much-anticipated follow-up single titled Complicated, which leans heavily on heartbreak.
