Courageous Amajimbos need a point against Nigeria

Amajimbos coach Duncan Crowie is targeting a draw against Nigeria when they meet on Saturday at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium (9pm) as it will give them a chance of making the knockout stages.
After losing their opening game to Morocco, the SA U-17 opened their account at the junior Afcon in Algeria when they defeated Zambia 3-2 on Wednesday night to get three points. Crowie commended his charges for showing up against the young Chipolopolo team that’s troubled them in the past.
“They showed a lot of courage and good mental strength to come out and put a performance like this,” Crowie told the media.
“We knew it was going to be tough, we played against them twice in the Cosafa Cup and they beat us twice, so we knew it was going to be a difficult game. This time around we did our homework, knowing how they were going to play, and what they were going to do,” he said.
Things in Group B are tight. Morocco, who won their opening two matches, have secured their place in the knockout stages, Nigeria, who is on three points, are second because of a better goal difference, Amajimbos find themselves in third place while Zambia are last with zero points.
Amajimbos will hope to reach the quarterfinals and make the last-four to clinch qualification for Fifa U-17 World Cup later this year. Crowie believes a point against Nigeria will be enough to see them make it out of the group stages.
“I don’t think we can look to the knockout stages yet, this is a tough group and anything can happen. I don’t want to be controversial, but Morocco is through already, and they will probably play a second-string team against Zambia, which will be in the favour of Zambia and they can get three points. Nigeria will have to at least get a point or win, meaning they will play a strong team against us, that’s probably the tactic that will be used.
“We will go out and if we can get a draw, I think it will be enough to put us through either in second position or one of the better third-placed teams. A draw against Nigeria will be good enough for us. We’ll have to look at the other logs as well,” said the Amajimbos mentor.
Courageous Amajimbos need a point against Nigeria
Crowie targets Afcon knockout stages
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
