Nearly-forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns midfield star Lebohang Maboe has warned his side against undermining Marumo Gallants, identifying Ranga Chivaviro and Lucky Mohomi among Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’s dangermen.
After coming from a goal down twice to snatch a crucial 2-all draw away to fellow relegation-threatened side Maritzburg United on Wednesday, Marumo host champions Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7pm). Sundowns are somewhat wounded after surrendering a 2-goal advantage to draw against AmaZulu in their Wednesday fixture in Durban.
“Their strikers have been doing very well... Chivaviro. I saw Lucky Mohomi as well, he’s been coming up with a few assists or second assists. Ngema also has been one of their outstanding players throughout the season, so they’ve got a pretty decent team,” said Maboe, who managed an assist against AmaZulu, where Bongani Zungu and Peter Shalulile were on target for the champions.
“They [Marumo] have been doing very well in the [CAF] Confed Cup and in the league as well, so they are a very good team, not to be taken lightly. We’ve just drawn a game [against AmaZulu], so we want to redeem ourselves, but we will do our homework and analysis and see what they’ve got to offer.”
Maboe, whose involvement against AmaZulu was his maiden league start of the season after battling with a knee injury, also thought they had a decent game in Durban. The Sundowns midfielder also wished Marumo well in their Confed Cup semifinals, facing Tanzania giants Young African away and home on May 10 and 17 respectively.
“I think we really played well. We were just unfortunate to concede these two goals in the second half but we’ve got another big one coming up [against Marumo]. So we’re turning all our focus to that one. I also wish them all of the best in the Confed Cup semifinals, coming up soon,” Maboe said.
Maboe warns Sundowns not to take Marumo lightly
Midfielder identifies Chivaviro and Mohomi as ‘dangermen’
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
