Casric nearly there but a lot depends on City, Spurs

Casric Stars will welcome Venda FA in Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture on Sunday knowing they can clinch promotion to the DStv Premiership.
The key match-up takes place at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium (3pm) in Mpumalanga.
Casric, the home side, are top of the NFD table with 54 points, ahead of Cape Town Spurs (53 points) and Polokwane City (51). With two rounds of matches remaining, the margins for error have therefore shrunken for the automatic promotion-chasing teams.
Should Casric beat Venda, and Spurs and Polokwane lose their respective matches, the KwaMhlanga-based club will be crowned champions of the championship.
Casric acquired the status of Free State Stars and relocated the team to Mpumalanga, many did not bet on them to be where they are at the moment. Speaking to SuperSport NFD analyst Lucky Mhlathe, Sowetan asked what’s been the key to Casric’s success this season and he pointed out the strong technical team of coach Bucs Mthombeni, assistant coach Paulus Masehe and performance manager Thabo Nthethe.
“The owner and coach Mthombeni relies on the assistants,” said Mhlathe.
“After the purchase of the status from Free State Stars, they kept the two assistant coaches from Free State Stars Paulus Masehe and Thabo Nthethe, the two had the experience of the NFD, so you can tell the foundation of the team was built on solid ground. The management listened to Masehe and Nthethe,” he said.
With Casric in pole position for promotion and the game against Joel Masutha’s Venda an important one towards their aspirations, Mhlathe believes they will go on an onslaught to get the maximum points on offer.
“One thing about them, at home, they don’t hold back, they will be flying, they will go all out against Venda, they will try to get that early goal to unsettle Venda,” he said.
“Even the coach will tell you ‘Why must we defend at home, it’s our home ground, we must make the opponent feel uncomfortable from the beginning’. That’s the approach they will have because they know what’s at stake. Coach Mthombeni believes the best form of defence is to attack. If Casric gets promoted it will be one for the history books,” said the former Jomo Cosmos defender.
NFD fixtures (all times 3pm)
Sunday: Pretoria Callies v JDR Stars, TUT Stadium; NB La Masia v Cape Town Spurs, Dobsonville Stadium; Magesi v Uthongathi, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Platinum City Rovers v Polokwane City, Olen Park; Pretoria University v TTM, ABSA Tuks Stadium; Casric Stars v Venda FA, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; Black Leopards v All Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium; Baroka v Hungry Lions, Baroka Village.
Casric nearly there but a lot depends on City, Spurs
Coaching trio lauded for club's progress in NFD
