Soccer

Maart takes aim at Bucs, says Chiefs have '90 percent' of fans

Ex-Bucs protégé eyes third successive win in derby

05 May 2023 - 09:13
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Philip Maeta

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart, who came through Orlando Pirates youth ranks, appeared to have aimed a dig at his former team ahead of tomorrow's epic Nedbank Cup semifinal (FNB Stadium, 3pm).

In a comment that's certain to rattle the Bucs base, Maart stated Chiefs boast 90 percent of football fans in the country, insinuating Pirates and the rest share the remaining 10 percent.

Maart is odds-on to start for Chiefs when they host Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm). The 27-year-old midfielder cut his professional teeth at Pirates, making his Premiership debut in the Buccaneers 2-1 defeat at Golden Arrows under then coach Kjell Jonevret back in 2017. Maart joined Chiefs from Sekhukhune United before the start of the current season.

“I think theres no huge difference between the two sides [Chiefs and Pirates]. The only difference is the supporters...Chiefs have a lot of supporters. I think 90 percent of football supporters are Chiefs,'' Maart said.

Chiefs have already completed a league double over Pirates, winning both the DStv Premiership fixtures against them with 1-0 scorelines. Maart says winning a third Soweto derby this season would be special, cautioning his teammates against losing concentration tomorrow.

“To make it three in a row would be something great for us as a team. Its a semifinal, so we cant afford to lose focus in the game,'' Maart noted.

All in all, Chiefs have won all the last five fixtures against the Sea Robbers. However, Amakhosi mentor Arthur Zwane insists they are still the underdogs, since Pirates are in blistering form, going nine games without a defeat with eight wins and one draw in all competitions. “There is no doubt Pirates have been doing well recently and weve been blowing hot and cold, so we are underdogs,'' Zwane noted.

In fact, Pirates last defeat was against Chiefs in February. Conversely, Chiefs have two wins in their last five outings, with two losses and a draw across all tournaments, having lost to Swallows in their very last game on Monday. 

Chiefs' road to the semifinals

Round of 32: beat Maritzburg 2-0 after extra time (away)

Round of 16: beat Casric Stars 2-1 (home)

quarterfinals: beat Royal AM 2-1 (away)

Erasmus urges Bucs to play the match, not occasion

As Orlando Pirates aim to end Kaizer Chiefs’ recent dominance over them when they clash in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm), ...
Sport
40 minutes ago

TV rights key for pay parity in SA football – Jordaan

Safa president Danny Jordaan says women’s football needs to generate revenue from broadcasting if it is to achieve pay parity in the future.
Sport
1 day ago

Zwane not banking on history to beat Pirates

Recent history says Kaizer Chiefs always come out on top in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates when they'd failed to win their previous game.
Sport
1 day ago

Hlanti urges Chiefs to end trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti has spoken with conviction ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, ...
Sport
1 day ago

