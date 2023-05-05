Maart takes aim at Bucs, says Chiefs have '90 percent' of fans

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart, who came through Orlando Pirates’ youth ranks, appeared to have aimed a dig at his former team ahead of tomorrow's epic Nedbank Cup semifinal (FNB Stadium, 3pm).
In a comment that's certain to rattle the Bucs base, Maart stated Chiefs boast 90 percent of football fans in the country, insinuating Pirates and the rest share the remaining 10 percent.
Maart is odds-on to start for Chiefs when they host Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm). The 27-year-old midfielder cut his professional teeth at Pirates, making his Premiership debut in the Buccaneers’ 2-1 defeat at Golden Arrows under then coach Kjell Jonevret back in 2017. Maart joined Chiefs from Sekhukhune United before the start of the current season.
“I think there’s no huge difference between the two sides [Chiefs and Pirates]. The only difference is the supporters...Chiefs have a lot of supporters. I think 90 percent of football supporters are Chiefs,'' Maart said.
Chiefs have already completed a league double over Pirates, winning both the DStv Premiership fixtures against them with 1-0 scorelines. Maart says winning a third Soweto derby this season would be special, cautioning his teammates against losing concentration tomorrow.
“To make it three in a row would be something great for us as a team. It’s a semifinal, so we can’t afford to lose focus in the game,'' Maart noted.
All in all, Chiefs have won all the last five fixtures against the Sea Robbers. However, Amakhosi mentor Arthur Zwane insists they are still the underdogs, since Pirates are in blistering form, going nine games without a defeat with eight wins and one draw in all competitions. “There is no doubt Pirates have been doing well recently and we’ve been blowing hot and cold, so we are underdogs,'' Zwane noted.
In fact, Pirates’ last defeat was against Chiefs in February. Conversely, Chiefs have two wins in their last five outings, with two losses and a draw across all tournaments, having lost to Swallows in their very last game on Monday.
Chiefs' road to the semifinals
Round of 32: beat Maritzburg 2-0 after extra time (away)
Round of 16: beat Casric Stars 2-1 (home)
quarterfinals: beat Royal AM 2-1 (away)
Maart takes aim at Bucs, says Chiefs have '90 percent' of fans
Ex-Bucs protégé eyes third successive win in derby
Image: Philip Maeta
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart, who came through Orlando Pirates’ youth ranks, appeared to have aimed a dig at his former team ahead of tomorrow's epic Nedbank Cup semifinal (FNB Stadium, 3pm).
In a comment that's certain to rattle the Bucs base, Maart stated Chiefs boast 90 percent of football fans in the country, insinuating Pirates and the rest share the remaining 10 percent.
Maart is odds-on to start for Chiefs when they host Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm). The 27-year-old midfielder cut his professional teeth at Pirates, making his Premiership debut in the Buccaneers’ 2-1 defeat at Golden Arrows under then coach Kjell Jonevret back in 2017. Maart joined Chiefs from Sekhukhune United before the start of the current season.
“I think there’s no huge difference between the two sides [Chiefs and Pirates]. The only difference is the supporters...Chiefs have a lot of supporters. I think 90 percent of football supporters are Chiefs,'' Maart said.
Chiefs have already completed a league double over Pirates, winning both the DStv Premiership fixtures against them with 1-0 scorelines. Maart says winning a third Soweto derby this season would be special, cautioning his teammates against losing concentration tomorrow.
“To make it three in a row would be something great for us as a team. It’s a semifinal, so we can’t afford to lose focus in the game,'' Maart noted.
All in all, Chiefs have won all the last five fixtures against the Sea Robbers. However, Amakhosi mentor Arthur Zwane insists they are still the underdogs, since Pirates are in blistering form, going nine games without a defeat with eight wins and one draw in all competitions. “There is no doubt Pirates have been doing well recently and we’ve been blowing hot and cold, so we are underdogs,'' Zwane noted.
In fact, Pirates’ last defeat was against Chiefs in February. Conversely, Chiefs have two wins in their last five outings, with two losses and a draw across all tournaments, having lost to Swallows in their very last game on Monday.
Chiefs' road to the semifinals
Round of 32: beat Maritzburg 2-0 after extra time (away)
Round of 16: beat Casric Stars 2-1 (home)
quarterfinals: beat Royal AM 2-1 (away)
Erasmus urges Bucs to play the match, not occasion
TV rights key for pay parity in SA football – Jordaan
Zwane not banking on history to beat Pirates
Hlanti urges Chiefs to end trophy drought
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos