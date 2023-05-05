Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has called on his players to embrace their passion and version when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Riveiro is under pressure to end Amakhosi’s recent dominance and will take a different approach this time to make sure his side comes out victorious.
While the match offers the Buccaneers a chance to avenge their last two defeats this season, it is also an opportunity to book a place in the final and have a chance to add another silverware.
“In the three games we played against the opposition, we were all pretty much the same and should be ending probably 0-0, not really good games for the spectators, maybe the sad part,” Riveiro told the media yesterday during the press conference.
“With not so many goal chances and it was very tight and decided by details. So what I want for the next one is hopefully to show a better version of ourselves. That’s what I can control, that we can play with the passion that we used to play in a scenario like that.
"It's the challenge for us because if we do it, I'm sure we can find that joy then hopefully in this case, if the game is again tight because it will be, it is a semifinal, it is a knockout game and there will be moments where there will be some uncertainty."
With another final also at stake this season, Riveiro said they would do what it takes to ensure they win this time against the Glamour Boys. “We feel strong, we feel that we are in a good moment, but it doesn’t matter because what is coming on Saturday is a different game, we all know,” he said.
“There are many more things around the opportunity to play one more final together. It is a knockout game. We are not talking about three points anymore and that makes a day a bit more special.”
Pirates will welcome back Miguel Timm and Kabelo Dlamini, who missed their 1-1 draw with Royal AM on Wednesday due to suspension.
Riveiro stirs up his charges ahead of Chiefs clash
‘We feel strong, we feel that we are in a good moment’
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has called on his players to embrace their passion and version when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Riveiro is under pressure to end Amakhosi’s recent dominance and will take a different approach this time to make sure his side comes out victorious.
While the match offers the Buccaneers a chance to avenge their last two defeats this season, it is also an opportunity to book a place in the final and have a chance to add another silverware.
“In the three games we played against the opposition, we were all pretty much the same and should be ending probably 0-0, not really good games for the spectators, maybe the sad part,” Riveiro told the media yesterday during the press conference.
“With not so many goal chances and it was very tight and decided by details. So what I want for the next one is hopefully to show a better version of ourselves. That’s what I can control, that we can play with the passion that we used to play in a scenario like that.
"It's the challenge for us because if we do it, I'm sure we can find that joy then hopefully in this case, if the game is again tight because it will be, it is a semifinal, it is a knockout game and there will be moments where there will be some uncertainty."
With another final also at stake this season, Riveiro said they would do what it takes to ensure they win this time against the Glamour Boys. “We feel strong, we feel that we are in a good moment, but it doesn’t matter because what is coming on Saturday is a different game, we all know,” he said.
“There are many more things around the opportunity to play one more final together. It is a knockout game. We are not talking about three points anymore and that makes a day a bit more special.”
Pirates will welcome back Miguel Timm and Kabelo Dlamini, who missed their 1-1 draw with Royal AM on Wednesday due to suspension.
Casric nearly there but a lot depends on City, Spurs
Sundowns' record title triumph becoming a burden, says Rulani
Maboe warns Sundowns not to take Marumo lightly
Maart takes aim at Bucs, says Chiefs have '90 percent' of fans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos