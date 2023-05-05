Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has challenged his side to show the same fighting spirit they did during their 3-2 win over Richards Bay on Wednesday at King Zwelithini Stadium in their remaining two matches.
Two goals in the space of three minutes from Sakhile Hlongwa and Somila Ntsundwana in the first-half put the Natal Rich Boyz in the driver’s seat, but Etiosa Ighodaro pulled one back for the Chilli Boys on the stroke of half-time, before Aviwe Mqokozo completed the comeback win with a second-half brace to collect all three points.
And this is the attitude Seema wants to see against TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows in their two remaining matches this season.
“I was at Chippa before and I have never seen this kind of comeback and it shows character and it shows that we are still there to fight,” Seema told the media after the match.
“We celebrated, now it’s water under the bridge. Now we have to prepare for our tough match against TS Galaxy and it is going to be a very difficult one.”
Seema said he also had a go at his players during the half-time talk and that worked well as they went on to win the match and give themselves a chance to survive in the DStv Premiership.
“We conceded from our mistakes in the first-half and if you make such mistakes you get punished,” he said. “However, at half-time, we had to change things and the team talk was not a pleasant one. I can’t even say how it went.
“What makes me happy is the reaction after that. Some teams and players were not going to react after that talk, but they showed resilience.
“It was a good win and it shows that if you work hard, there will be some good reward after you work hard, but we keep our feet on the ground. We are not yet there, we must remain humble.
“We will go and fight against Mbombela to make sure that we don’t find ourselves in a play-off spot because it has been a long season for the players.”
Seema challenges Chippa to survive chop in next two games
'We are not yet there, we must remain humble'
Image: Darren Stewart
