Sundowns' record title triumph becoming a burden, says Rulani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has detailed how wrapping up the league title with seven games to spare burdened them.
Sundowns face Marumo Gallants in their penultimate DStv Premiership tie at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow night (7pm). Early last month, the Brazillians smashed another record by winning the Premiership within 23 matches, the earliest ever title victory in the PSL. Mokwena has opened up on how achieving this feat brought about stress as it was followed by a number of unconvincing, at least by their standards, displays.
“It’s a difficult period for us because mentally, winning the league with seven games to go is tough. It is tough because, in seven games [left] everybody expects you to be at this level and you’re trying to win over minutes,” Mokwena said after their 2-all draw against AmaZulu, where they threw away a 2-goal cushion in Durban, on Wednesday.
Mokwena has since put the draw against Usuthu behind him, focusing on tomorrow’s game against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. Bongani Zungu and Peter Shalulile were on target for Sundowns, while Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Junior Dion scored for the hosts. Mokwena was pleased with their display against AmaZulu after giving a number of fringe players like Terrence Mashego and Lebohang Maboe a chance.
“The immediate focus now is Marumo Gallants, it’s going to be a tough game. Normally, we rotate the team like this and there’s no fluidity and we don’t play...today we played very well with a lot of changes. We had good rhythm, we had good passes, especially because we started so well,” Mokwena said.
Meanwhile, Marumo caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka was left motivated by his side’s 2-2 draw against fellow relegation candidates Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday, where they came from behind twice, thanks to goals from Ranga Chivaviro and Mpho Mvelase.
“I am happy about the character of our boys. We managed to come from a goal down twice to eventually get a draw. We are happy about the point and the character we showed today tells us that we will be able to survive this situation,” Mdaka said.
Sundowns' record title triumph becoming a burden, says Rulani
Coach expects tough clash against Gallants
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
