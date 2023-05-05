×

Soccer

‘Chiefs winning derby after poor result just a coincidence’

Big game can go either way - Katsande

05 May 2023 - 10:33
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Former Kaizer Chiefs player, Willard Kastsande
Image: Antonio Muchave

Kaizer Chiefs' disastrous 2-1 defeat at home to Swallows on Monday may have dashed their hopes of finishing second and qualify for the CAF Champions League, but this is still viewed by the club's faithful as a good omen for the Soweto derby.

Chiefs host bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm). History shows that Chiefs have it in them to win against Pirates whenever they had not won their previous game, hence the defeat to Birds is seen as a positive straw in the wind for the Glamour Boys.

In spite of that, club legend Willard Katsande has cautioned that this has just been a mere coincidence, reasoning the only reason Chiefs have been having the upper hand in the derby is that the games of this nature are just unpredictable.

“It's crazy that people think losing a game before the derby means Chiefs will win. I think it has been coincidental. The reason Chiefs wake up in the Soweto derby is that those games are unpredictable and current form counts for nothing. There's a lot at stake and the players know that they are not only playing for themselves but for millions of fans, so it can always go either way,'' Katsande told Sowetan yesterday.

Chiefs' games before winning the last five derbies

February 19 2023: surrendered a two-goal cushion to lose 3-2 to Arrows (then won 1-0 against Pirates six days later)

October 23 2022: drew goalless away to AmaZulu and crashed out of the MTN8 semifinals (went on to win 1-0 against Pirates six days later)

March 5 2022: scrapped a late 1-0 win over Baroka in the league away (beat Pirates 2-1 nine days later)

March 16 2021: drew goalless against Petro away in Champions League (beat Pirates 1-0 five days later)

November 2 2021: lost 0-1 at home to Stellenbosch in the league (beat Pirates 2-1 four days later)

* All the last five derbies were in the league

