Brooks thrilled to break the goal duck

AmaZulu midfielder Ethan Brooks is over the moon after finally scoring his first professional goal, looking forward to building from that so that he’ll return to the Bafana Bafana set-up.
Brooks was on target when AmaZulu beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday. Usuthu’s other goal was scored by Ramahlwe Mphahlele. The highly-rated Brooks had never scored a goal as a professional footballer in over 60 games, since making his Premiership debut at TS Galaxy as a 19-year-old in December 2020.
AmaZulu host champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight (7.30pm). “It was my first career goal, so it meant a lot to me. I am really excited that finally I have scored a goal. I am encouraged and feel rejuvenated,” Brooks said yesterday.
Brooks has not received a Bafana call-up since March last year when the national team played two friendlies against Guinea and France, spending time with the U-23 team instead in recent months. The Usuthu man is hell-bent on reclaiming his Bafana slot after scoring his maiden career goal.
“Playing for Bafana is each and every South African player’s dream, so I also want to return. I am confident and motivated after scoring my first goal. I will continue and build from this to make sure I get call-ups in the future, especially with the Afcon coming up [to be hosted by Ivory Coast early next year],” Brooks said.
Despite having already bagged what’s their sixth league title on the trot, Brooks still expects Sundowns to be tough opponents, feeling they are eager to maintain momentum amid their participation in the CAF Champions League, where they are in the semifinals.
“Sundowns may have already won the championship but this game is still important for them as well because they don’t want to lose their momentum, especially given that they are still in the Champions League. So, it will be a very competitive game since we also want points to get into the top eight,” the Usuthu midfielder said.
Meanwhile, Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa knows that Usuthu won't be pushovers, expecting them to come highly motivated after beating Sekhukhune in their last outing
"I think it's going to be a tough one. They [AmaZulu] are fighting for their lives. Judging from their previous result [where they beat Sekhukhune], they are going to make it as difficult as possible for us,'' Lebusa noted.
Brooks thrilled to break the goal duck
Usuthu man aims to continue good run against Downs tonight
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
