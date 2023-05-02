Chiefs will now head into the derby against the Buccaneers under pressure to win and Zwane said he will make sure they win that match and progress to the final.
"All the games are important for us. We don't choose matches, we wanted to win this one and the previous game we played. Even in the next coming game, we will go all out to make sure we go all the way to the final," he said.
"Pressure is part of the game, especially when you are part and parcel of Kaizer Chiefs. You will have to deal with pressure week in and week out.
"We are disappointed we didn't win this one, but with the second-half performance, I cannot blame the players. Unfortunately, they missed chances that we created but they showed a bit of hunger.
"I expected them to start the game like that and as I said, we thought maybe it is going to be an easy game because we were playing against a team that is third from the bottom if not fourth [before the match].
"So it is a case of mindset, but we have to keep going. We still have a lot to play for
Amakhosi now shift focus to Nedbank Cup semifinal against Bucs
Zwane admits under pressure Chiefs took Swallows lightly
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane admitted that his side took Swallows lightly following their 1-2 defeat at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday.
The loss, courtesy of first half goals from Gregory Damons and Bongani Sam, saw Chiefs' chances of finishing second are all but over.
Christian Saile scored the consolation goal for Amakhosi. Swallows recorded their successive victory, which also saw them avoid automatic relegation and move into the top eight.
With the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Zwane feels the players may have had an eye on that match by taking Swallows lightly.
"We came into the game and we thought it would be easy and we started very sluggish by conceding a goal early in the game and we started chasing," Zwane told the media after the match.
"Although we controlled the match, we could not penetrate enough. Collectively as a team, we could have done better."
Chiefs CAF hope shattered after defeat to Swallows
