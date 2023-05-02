Rayner’s absence in Stellies line-up 'an advantage' for Superspot United

SuperSport United midfielder Jamie Webber says they will have a slight advantage today when they take on Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership at the TUT Stadium (7.30pm) because of the absence of Iqraam Rayners.
Rayners returned to Stellies in January after securing a permanent move from United. The transfer has revitalised the striker’s career as he’s one of the most in-form players in SA. Since February, the 27-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in all competitions. He has credited Stellies coach Steve Barker for getting the best out of him.
However, today the Winelands side will have to play without him, in an interview with Radio 2000 Rayners revealed that there was a clause in his contract prohibiting him from playing against Matsatsantsa a Pitori.
Speaking to the Sowetan yesterday, Webber said Rayners not being there for Stellenbosch works for them as he would have presented problems as he’s the danger man for their visitors.
“It’s an advantage in a way, you can see what he’s doing for the club, he’s doing very well, he’s scored 15 goals in 11 games,” Webber said.
“We know him inside out and is a dangerous man for them, he’s playing well there and coach Steve knows how to use him. I feel if he had to play he would have caused us problems. Since he’s been there he’s been the top scorer and without him, it’s going to be difficult for them. I wouldn’t say it's an advantage for us but it’s still going to be a tight game,” he said.
United are in third place with 47 points, they are in the hunt for CAF Champions League football along with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. With nine points available in the season, Webber said they can’t slack in their chase for continental football.
“It’s a big deal and a nice experience (to play continental football) for the younger boys to see what it’s like in other countries and to fight on the field. So it is important to us and we will try our best to get to the second spot. It starts with us, we can'’t slack now, we have to keep trying to win,” said Webber.
Rayner’s absence in Stellies line-up 'an advantage' for Superspot United
‘Since he’s been there he’s been the top scorer and without him, it’s going to be difficult for them’
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SuperSport United midfielder Jamie Webber says they will have a slight advantage today when they take on Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership at the TUT Stadium (7.30pm) because of the absence of Iqraam Rayners.
Rayners returned to Stellies in January after securing a permanent move from United. The transfer has revitalised the striker’s career as he’s one of the most in-form players in SA. Since February, the 27-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in all competitions. He has credited Stellies coach Steve Barker for getting the best out of him.
However, today the Winelands side will have to play without him, in an interview with Radio 2000 Rayners revealed that there was a clause in his contract prohibiting him from playing against Matsatsantsa a Pitori.
Speaking to the Sowetan yesterday, Webber said Rayners not being there for Stellenbosch works for them as he would have presented problems as he’s the danger man for their visitors.
“It’s an advantage in a way, you can see what he’s doing for the club, he’s doing very well, he’s scored 15 goals in 11 games,” Webber said.
“We know him inside out and is a dangerous man for them, he’s playing well there and coach Steve knows how to use him. I feel if he had to play he would have caused us problems. Since he’s been there he’s been the top scorer and without him, it’s going to be difficult for them. I wouldn’t say it's an advantage for us but it’s still going to be a tight game,” he said.
United are in third place with 47 points, they are in the hunt for CAF Champions League football along with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. With nine points available in the season, Webber said they can’t slack in their chase for continental football.
“It’s a big deal and a nice experience (to play continental football) for the younger boys to see what it’s like in other countries and to fight on the field. So it is important to us and we will try our best to get to the second spot. It starts with us, we can'’t slack now, we have to keep trying to win,” said Webber.
A valuable point put Casric on top of the table
CAF dream run continues as Gallants clinch semis spot
Winning spirit will see us beat Royal AM – Riveiro
Chiefs CAF hope shattered after defeat to Swallows
Amajimbos coach Duncan Crowie sets sights on Zambia after Afcon loss to 'organised' Morocco
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos