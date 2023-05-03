×

Soccer

Davids calls for positivity as Maritzburg face chop

Loss to Marumo could spell doom for bottom side

03 May 2023 - 07:52
Neville Khoza Journalist
Fadlu Davids, head coach of Maritzburg United.
Image: Darren Stewart

With three points separating Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants in the relegation zone, Team of Choice coach Fadlu Davids has told his players that only three points will be accepted when they meet at Harry Gwala Stadium today (5.15pm).

Gallants, who are 14th on the DStv Premiership table, also have a superior goal difference to Maritzburg, who are bottom, meaning even if the Team of Choice do win, they wont go above them.

It is for this reason that Davids said his side could not afford a defeat against their direct competitor in the relegation zone. Maritzburg also lost to Swallows last week.

We made it difficult for ourselves. It became a three-horse race with Gallants, whom we play next and only three points will be acceptable, and that’s what we have to do,” Davids told the media.

“In situations like this, when things are not falling for you, you have to continue and we have to keep on going with a positive mind.

We can’t be thinking about this bad luck on our shoulders. We have to start the next game with the right mindset and that’s what we will do going into the game.”

Davids feels their main problem has been finding the back of the net regularly, having netted three times in their past four matches.

At the moment, we need players with big hearts and big personalities to be able to take on this challenge,” he said.

We really let ourselves down for not being able to get three points against Swallows in our last match. Now it is about lifting the players because we need a positive mindset going into the Gallants game.

But there are two matches to go after this one and our goal difference with Marumo is not good enough. So the three points will set us up for the last two matches and that’s what we will focus on.”

Gallants on the other side will be motivated by their excellent run in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semifinal.

