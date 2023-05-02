×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Win over Villa cements top four spot for United

This was the first time in 21 matches that Emery’s team failed to score

By Reuters - 02 May 2023 - 08:51
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Alex Moreno of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 30, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Alex Moreno of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 30, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

In the span of eight days, Manchester United reached the FA Cup final and further cemented a Premier League top-four spot with weekends 1-0 win over Aston Villa to cap what manager Erik ten Hag called “a brilliant week”.

Yet the Dutchman, who already guided United to the League Cup this season, brushed aside questions about the success he has had in his first year as manager, saying it was a “brilliant week” for his team but there is plenty of football left to play.

“This question I think you have to wait until its done,” Ten Hag said. “We have to keep going, from game to game, but I think this is a brilliant week for us.”

United defeated Brighton 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out in the FA Cup semifinals last Sunday and then played Tottenham to a 2-2 league draw, but Ten Hag was critical of his side after that game for giving up a two-goal lead.

He was pleased with their response against Villa.

“When you are in a semifinal in a tough game against a good opponent we have seen in the week, we played a very good game to get through to the final,” the Dutchman said.

“And then Tottenham, we played the first half very well. And today we played two halves, I think an impressive game. So big credits to the team.”

Bruno Fernandes scored Sundays lone goal – and the 100th league goal of his career – six minutes before halftime. Against Brighton a week earlier, he picked up what looked to be a significant ankle injury that had made him a doubt against Tottenham.

But the 28-year-old Portugal international did not sit out, and when asked what that says about his resilience, Ten Hag said “A lot”.

“I emphasised it on Thursday in London, hes so tough,” Ten Hag said.

“A couple of weeks ago, (some) were questioning his captaincy. Its crazy, because hes such a big leader, by example. He gives so much energy to the team besides his smartness, but also his determination, his passion and his resilience.

“And so yeah, I think we as a team are so happy. We need such players if you want to win games, if you want to win trophies.”

Fernandess lackadaisical performance in Uniteds horrific 7-0 loss at Liverpool in early March led some pundits to say he did not deserve to be captain.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, meanwhile, still believes his side can finish the season strong enough to climb into the top-four. Theyre seventh with 54 points from 34 games, nine points behind fourth placed United, who have played 32 games.

“They are tough matches that we are going to face but I think we are ready to do it,” Emery said. “And we are excited to have this opportunity.”

It was the first time in 21 matches since Emery took control that his team failed to score.

Trophies won't define City legacy, says Guardiola

Manchester City's legacy under Pep Guardiola will not be defined by the trophies they have won but instead by the joy they have brought to fans, the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arteta concedes Arsenal 'suffered' in City mauling

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League but manager Mikel Arteta's body language after a 4-1 drubbing at Manchester City on Wednesday suggests he ...
Sport
4 days ago

Spurs players to reimburse fans after humiliation at Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur's players will reimburse the club's supporters who paid for tickets for their 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United at St James' Park ...
Sport
6 days ago

City clash will not determine Arsenal's season, says Arteta

The much-anticipated top-of-the-table Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City will be crucial for the north London club but it will ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi