Midweek blues for Riveiro ahead of derby

The Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against bitter rivals, Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday will be Orlando Pirates’ third game in seven days.
Pirates host Royal AM in a league match at Orlando Stadium this afternoon (3pm), while Chiefs will head into Saturday’s Soweto derby having last played four days earlier, suffering a defeat to Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Judging by his previous comments, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not a fan of squad rotation and expectations are that he’ll not rest his key players for the Ke Yona Cup semifinal when they play against Royal today as they aim to solidify their chances of finishing second to qualify for the CAF Champions League next term. The Buccaneers legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi also saw no need to spare players for the derby, urging Riveiro to deploy his usual starting XI today.
“The derby is on Saturday, so there’s no need to start focusing on it when you have Royal AM first. Pirates have been winning of late [they’ve amassed six successive wins in the league] and you don’t fix something that’s not broken...the coach mustn’t change the starting XI. Fatigue is the most abused word in football, these players are professionals and they can take it [playing three games in seven days],” Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.
“Pirates must start thinking about Chiefs on Thursday. The mentality to rest certain players for certain games is wrong because it shows that you pick games. They must maintain their momentum and to achieve that, you need a consistent starting XI.”
Even when playing against teams from lower divisions in the early rounds of this Nedbank Cup, Riveiro has always stuck with his normal XI, insisting he’d only tweak his line-up in the event of injuries and suspensions. Regular midfielders Miguel Timm and Kabelo Dlamini are suspended today. Makhehleni Makhaula and Fortune Makaringe could replace the pair in the starting XI against Royal.
“We don’t do rotation, we don’t rotate players. I explained before. If I change two, three, four players on Saturday, it’s not because we’re rotating, it’s because we have some needs. For example, Innocent [Maela] is not going to be part of the squad, so that’s one change but it’s not a rotation,” Riveiro said, before facing Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars in the Nedbank Cup first round back in February.
Midweek blues for Riveiro ahead of derby
Tso warns Bucs coach not to rest key players
Image: Lefty Shivambu
