A valuable point put Casric on top of the table

Pretoria Callies coach Kwanele Kopo has lauded Casric Stars for having a championship character following their 1-1 draw in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Saturday at the TUT Stadium.
Callies found the opening goal early on in the match through veteran Siphelele Mthembu, and they managed to nullify Casric’s attacking threats by playing with three at the back, which caught them off guard. Kopo’s side controlled the match and had chances to bury the game but did not convert.
In the second half, Casric resorted to the famed helicopter football, playing long balls, using long throws and corners as they were searching for a goal. With 12 minutes remaining in the match, they got the equaliser through Ngcebo Zulu.
On a weekend where Cape Town Spurs and Polokwane City lost, Casric gained a valuable point that took them to the top of the table with 54 points. Kopo credited Casric for the fight they showed.
“We were not really under pressure Casric were under a lot of pressure they needed to ensure that they get a result,” Kopo said when speaking to Sowetan.
“A draw under the circumstances is a fair result, we didn’t put enough to win the game. Casric showed more energy and aggression and forced us to make the mistake.
“Their comeback is a character of a team that wants to win the league, and when you’re up there you throw everything. The mentality in the second half they were better than us, on the attitude to win and get a goal,” he said.
With two games left in the season and Callies in the top half on the log, there’s not much keeping them on their toes. To eradicate complacency in the business end of the season Kopo tells the players to give their all to market themselves for better contracts.
“It’s difficult, we are comfortable, we are not fighting relegation, you are safe and higher up in the league than expected so motivation becomes difficult,” Kopo said.
“We have 180 minutes in the season to do the best as a club and individuals, to retain contracts, to get better contracts whether at Callies or somewhere else, that’s the motivation to play for. I always say to players play to market yourselves better, sell yourselves to Callies, increase your value and sell yourselves to other clubs and in that way, we always remain at our best and consistent,” he said.
Meanwhile, Black Leopards and TTM were confirmed as the relegated teams from the NFD on the weekend.
NFD results: Venda FA 2 – 1 Cape Town Spurs; TTM 1 – 2 Hungry Lions; All Stars 1 – 1 JDR Stars; Platinum City Rovers 2 – 0 Black Leopards; Polokwane City 0 – 1 Uthongathi; Pretoria Callies 1 – 1 Casric Stars; Pretoria University 1 – 1 NB La Masia; Magesi 1 – 2 Baroka.
A valuable point put Casric on top of the table
'We didn't put enough to win the game'
