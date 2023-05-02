“I think it’s going to be a very open game because both teams need to win if they are to progress in this tournament,” Crowie said.
Amajimbos determined to get revenge over Zambia in crucial Afcon clash
Amajimbos are anticipating an open and competitive game from their neighbours Zambia in the U17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday.
Both South Africa and Zambia are desperate to get off the mark in the continental tournament in Algeria after they lost their openers on Monday.
Amajimbos kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Morocco while Zambia suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria.
The mission for the two Southern African junior teams is to make the Afcon semifinals, which will see them qualify for the Fifa U17 World Cup later this year.
Amajimbos coach Duncan Crowie and his defender Waylon Renecke, who plays football for England’s Norwich in the U18 Premier League, sounded confident of a positive result.
“I think it’s going to be a very open game because both teams need to win if they are to progress in this tournament,” Crowie said.
“Both teams will be thinking of going forward, creating opportunities and scoring goals.
“In Zambia I see a different type of opposition than the one we faced against Morocco. Morocco were very structured, sitting back and waiting for the counterattack.
“Zambia on the other hand are the complete opposite, wanting to go forward. It's going to be a very open game,” the coach said.
After losing 1-0 to Zambia in the Cosafa Cup final last year, Renecke said they are eager to get revenge on Wednesday.
“Both teams are looking to get three points ahead of the final games (of the group stages) on Saturday,” said Renecke.
“Also, there’s history between the two teams from the Cosafa Cup. South Africa lost 1-0 in that game and we are looking to get revenge. We are all ready and confident ahead of the game tomorrow.”
Crowie is happy they have been able to restore belief in his team as morale was down after their defeat to Morocco.
“Everybody after the defeat is down and I think that is how it should be because you feel bad about the result itself,” Crowie said.
“But a victory or defeat only lasts for 24 hours and thereafter you must lift yourself, especially in a competition like this, when you play three days after, it is even better.
“The next morning, we had to lift the players and show them we were the better team on the day and show them the positives we had during those 90 minutes we played.”
The game will be played at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine from 9pm (SA time).
