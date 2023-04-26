Three suspects aged 18 to 19 will appear in court on Wednesday on charges related to the illegal possession of prescription drugs in Cape Town.
“While some drugs are illegal to possess without a prescription, these schedule 5 and 6 medicine are nevertheless finding their way into the wrong hands. The illegal possession of prescription drugs is rife in the Western Cape,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.
The directorate’s narcotics enforcement bureau team executed search warrants on four properties in Hanover Park on Tuesday.
“After the search, a total of 50 boxes [Mayla Aprozalam — used to treat anxiety] as well as 189 bottles of Stilpane were confiscated at Cape Town International Airport cargo en route to London,” said Hani.
The trio were detained for contravening the Medicine and Related Substance Act.
'Illegal prescription drugs' destined for London seized in Cape Town
