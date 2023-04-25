×

Soccer

Coach Truter happy about Sekhukhune's mental fortitude

Victory over Chiefs sees Babina Noko make giant progress

25 April 2023 - 07:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sekhukhune United celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has chalked up their recent resurgence to their mental strength, downplaying the greatness of completing a league double over Kaizer Chiefs.

Sekhukhune outwitted Chiefs 1-0, thanks to Sammy Seabis strike at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. Babina Noko beat Amakhosi via a similar scoreline at FNB Stadium in the first round of the season in January.

We are working a lot on the mindset. At this level it isnt so much about the technique. Its not so much about Chiefs, I think its about us and the progress we are making. Its about the puzzle thats coming nicely together,Truter said.

Truter was also pleased with the clean sheet, implying he believes they always stand a chance to win if they dont concede. Brakkies”, as Truter is nicknamed, expanded on praising his troops mentality by saying they are still focused on the job at hand rather than thinking about going away on holidays.

Of course theres always room for improvement. Its another clean sheet for the defence. I am happy that we are scoring at this moment...1-0 at this stage can win us the game, weve proven it in the cup and in the league as well,Truter said.

For us its about progress. I think the biggest competition is in the camp, player to player. The mindset as well. I have to give credit to the boys. At this stage of the season we are thinking about holidays and finishing off the season but the boys have stayed focused.

Brakkies is bothered by the looming tight schedule. Sekhukhunes next fixture is away at AmaZulu on Saturday before hosting TS Galaxy four days later. Babina Noko face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Danie Craven Stadium on May 7.

Weve got so much to play for... the top eight and the Nedbank Cup. Theres a concern from the technical team, myself included, in terms of the amount of fatigue. Next is hectic, we have AmaZulu and then midweek Galaxy and then the cup game against Stellies in Cape Town, so it is going to be absolutely hectic for us, Truter said.

Related articles

