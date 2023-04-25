Coach Truter happy about Sekhukhune's mental fortitude

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has chalked up their recent resurgence to their mental strength, downplaying the greatness of completing a league double over Kaizer Chiefs.
Sekhukhune outwitted Chiefs 1-0, thanks to Sammy Seabi’s strike at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. Babina Noko beat Amakhosi via a similar scoreline at FNB Stadium in the first round of the season in January.
“We are working a lot on the mindset. At this level it isn’t so much about the technique. It’s not so much about Chiefs, I think it’s about us and the progress we are making. It’s about the puzzle that’s coming nicely together,” Truter said.
Truter was also pleased with the clean sheet, implying he believes they always stand a chance to win if they don’t concede. “Brakkies”, as Truter is nicknamed, expanded on praising his troops’ mentality by saying they are still focused on the job at hand rather than thinking about going away on holidays.
“Of course there’s always room for improvement. It’s another clean sheet for the defence. I am happy that we are scoring at this moment...1-0 at this stage can win us the game, we’ve proven it in the cup and in the league as well,” Truter said.
“For us it’s about progress. I think the biggest competition is in the camp, player to player. The mindset as well. I have to give credit to the boys. At this stage of the season we are thinking about holidays and finishing off the season but the boys have stayed focused.”
Brakkies is bothered by the looming tight schedule. Sekhukhune’s next fixture is away at AmaZulu on Saturday before hosting TS Galaxy four days later. Babina Noko face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Danie Craven Stadium on May 7.
“We’ve got so much to play for... the top eight and the Nedbank Cup. There’s a concern from the technical team, myself included, in terms of the amount of fatigue. Next is hectic, we have AmaZulu and then midweek Galaxy and then the cup game against Stellies in Cape Town, so it is going to be absolutely hectic for us,” Truter said.
Coach Truter happy about Sekhukhune's mental fortitude
Victory over Chiefs sees Babina Noko make giant progress
