Sundowns back to winning ways

Mamelodi Sundowns ended their three-match winless run in the DStv Premiership with a 1-0 victory over struggling Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld Stadium yesterday.
Thapelo Morena scored the only goal in the first half to give the Brazilians victory. Before yesterday’s game, Sundowns had drawn their last three matches since winning the league title and were desperate to end that with a victory.
With a CAF Champions quarterfinal return leg against CR Belouizdad on Saturday at Loftus, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena rested most of the players who were on duty when they won 4-1 in Algiers this past weekend.
Despite leading 4-1 ahead of the second leg at Loftus Versfeld, Mokwena didn’t want to take the risk with the league title already secured as he gave most of the fringe players an opportunity yesterday, with players such as Terrence Mashego, Rushine de Reuck, Bongani Zungu, Lebohang Maboe and Abubekker Nasir all given a rare start.
The Brazilians didn’t have much time to prepare for the match as they only arrived in the country on Monday from Algeria, hence Mokwena decided to rest his key players as he didn’t want to take a risk going into the second leg.
But after dropping points in their last three league matches, the Brazilians were looking to get back to winning ways in their push of reaching 74 points at the end of the season despite fielding fringe players.
And as expected, they started well as they dominated the match.
Their dominance were rewarded when Morena opened the scoring before the hour mark after he capitalised on Bay's poor defending to slot home.
The Natal Richboyz, who were looking to end their 10 matches winless streak, also had their chances in the opening half to find the equaliser, but their decision-making in the final third was the difference as they went into the interval trailing.
Richards Bay came back in the second half with more energy as they searched for the equaliser and had two big chances in the opening 10 minutes, but could not beat Ronwen Williams on goal.
Meanwhile, Sundowns were without senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi on the bench yesterday, who was reported to be "sick".
Sundowns back to winning ways
Brazilians still on quest to reach 74 points
