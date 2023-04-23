“What I would say is congratulations to this group, football club in its entirety and everybody involved, to the supporters at home and I am sure they enjoyed this match.”
Mokwena praised his players for a big performance.
“Credit to the players, big personality and big performance and a lot of respect because they are incredible human beings. I said it at the press conference: I have warm feelings because we are honest people and we do our best every time.
“It is the quarterfinal of the Champions League, it is tough and we should be under no illusions that the scoreline represents how physical and demanding this game was for us.
“We did a lot of work on the opposition, prepared and put in on a lot of hours to make sure the performance was good. We beat a very good side with a lot of Algerian internationals.”
Sundowns ended a run of four league and cup games without a win in Algiers.
‘This is only halfway’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria
Image: Djaffar Lakjal/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has dismissed suggestions they are as good as through to the Caf Champions League semifinals after a comprehensive 4-1 win over CR Belouizdad at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria on Saturday.
A brace by Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile, who scored his 100th top-flight goal, and goals from attacker Neo Maema and Cassius Mailula gave the Brazilians an advantage going into the quarterfinal, second leg at Loftus on Saturday.
Mokwena praised his players for a clinical all-round performance but said they need to avoid taking a place in the semifinals for granted.
“Stranger things have happened in football. There is a lot of humility, we beat a very good side that we still have to face in Pretoria but it is only halfway,” he said.
Highlights of CR Belouizdad vs Mamelodi Sundowns in Algiers.
“Feet firmly on the ground because this is only halftime.”
Mokwena said Downs dominated CR Belouizdad because they did extensive work in preparation.
“We asked for a lot of concentration and a lot of sacrifice. The players worked hard on watching videos of the opposition and we knew a lot about them.
“I don’t have to have an opinion about the opposition because I have to give a lot of respect to their technical team. Also out of respect for the fact that it is only the halfway mark of the tie.
“What I would say is congratulations to this group, football club in its entirety and everybody involved, to the supporters at home and I am sure they enjoyed this match.”
Mokwena praised his players for a big performance.
“Credit to the players, big personality and big performance and a lot of respect because they are incredible human beings. I said it at the press conference: I have warm feelings because we are honest people and we do our best every time.
“It is the quarterfinal of the Champions League, it is tough and we should be under no illusions that the scoreline represents how physical and demanding this game was for us.
“We did a lot of work on the opposition, prepared and put in on a lot of hours to make sure the performance was good. We beat a very good side with a lot of Algerian internationals.”
Sundowns ended a run of four league and cup games without a win in Algiers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos