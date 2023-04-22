×

Soccer

Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena expecting hostile reception from Belouizdad fans

22 April 2023 - 13:17
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena during the Champions League match against CR Belouizdad at Nelson mandela Stadium in Baraki, Algeria on 21 April 2023.
Image: Djaffar Lakjal/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena says they are fully aware they can expect a hostile reception from CR Belouizdad supporters at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday night. 

The Brazilians take on the on-form Algerian side in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash where they will be seeking a win that will give them the advantage in this two-legged tie. 

To bag all three away points, Sundowns will have to overcome a recent stuttering form where they drew with Cape Town City, Swallows and Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership and were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch. 

“The most important thing for us is that we know how important this game is and we are aware that coming to Algeria to play against CR Belouizdad is going to be a very difficult encounter.” 

Morena, who has been used in different positions by Sundowns coaches over the past few seasons, said the strong home support is going to make it difficult for them but they have been in this situation before. 

“We know that the support from the passionate supporters is going to make it a little bit difficult for us to play our normal football but I trust and believe in my teammates. 

“I believe in my teammates that on Saturday we are all going to lift our hands and deliver for our team.” 

To some, playing the first leg away from home first is seen as an advantage but Morena said it doesn’t make any difference for them. 

“For us, we want to play the match and it doesn’t really matter were we play, the most important thing is the result after the game.” 

