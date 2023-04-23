Sundowns opened the scoring with Shalulile heading home a well-laid cross from the left flank delivered by Aubrey Modiba after six minutes.
They increased their lead through midfielder Neo Maema who completed a breathtaking attacking move that included Themba Zwane and Shalulile after 20 minutes.
CR Belouizdad's goal came at the stroke of halftime through a thunderous header from Miloud Rebiai after Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams moved out of his line.
But Sundowns took the game by the scruff of the neck when Shalulile struck a left-footed shot to beat Alexis Guendouz.
Shalulile could have made it a hat-trick in the closing stages when he rounded off Guendouz but his shot rebounded off the upright. However, substitute attacker Mailula put the final nail in the coffin during optional time.
In the other matches played on Saturday, Simba beat Wydad Casablanca 1-0 while Al Ahly beat Raja Casablanca 2-0.
Clinical Sundowns thrash CR Belouizdad in Algiers
Mamelodi Sundowns produced a clinical and good all-round performance to beat CR Belouizdad 4-1 in their Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria on Saturday night.
A brace by Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile, who scored his 100th top flight goal, and goals by attacker Neo Maema and Cassius Mailula ensured the Brazilians are heading to the second leg at Loftus on Saturday with a significant advantage.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made four changes with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams coming in for Denis Onyango from the team that lost to Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.
In defence, Abdelmounaim Boutouil replaced Grant Kekana and midfield Thapelo Morena started in the place of Marcelo Allende while Sipho Mbule replaced Gaston Sirino.
Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena expecting hostile reception from Belouizdad fans
