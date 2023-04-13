×

Soccer

No bonuses for Dondol despite dream cup run

Promotion-hunting club owner says they've already overachieved

13 April 2023 - 07:31
Neville Khoza Journalist
Dondol Stars chairman Lordwick Makhura with his team after his side beat AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at FNB Stadium.
Dondol Stars chairman Lordwick Makhura with his team after his side beat AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at FNB Stadium.
Image: Vino Snap

Dondol Stars may have already exceeded expectations in the Nedbank Cup, but there are no incentives for players for reaching the quarterfinal or even if they go all the way to the final.

This was revealed by chairman Lordwick Makhura, who said the only incentive they are getting is when they win ABC Motsepe League matches.

Dondol will host Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm), looking to continue with their giant-killing spree. They have already beaten SuperSport United and AmaZulu in this competition.

While Makhura said they only offer players a monthly stipend, the money they will get from this competition will be used to prepare the team for playoffs.

"The only incentives we have for our players is win bonuses for our league matches. For Nedbank games, it is for them to showcase their talents and to enjoy the occasion," Makhura told Sowetan yesterday.

"For us as a club, we've no objective whatsoever to say we want to achieve this in the Nedbank Cup, the only thing we wanted to get was to be in the last 32... that's it. But we went beyond that, so we don't have any incentives, we don't even talk about it.

"We pay them a monthly stipend and for them to improve they must win games to get bonuses. I give you a bonus, you give me three points."

Formed in 2014 following the acquisition of the status of Bronkhorstspruit-based MSD Devoted Angels, Dondol are aiming for promotion to the second-tier Motsepe Foundation Championship next season.

They have already qualified for the playoffs in their Gauteng stream with 74 points and lead second-placed Soweto Super United by nine points with three matches remaining.

Makhura said they have been struggling financially to run the club as they rely on their business, Baagi Environmental Consultancy, to fund the team.

"I can tell you any team owner will tell you there are always financial challenges. It is a challenge to run a team from your own pocket, especially at the amateur level," he said.

"Sponsors require publicity and exposure and we don't really have that and for us, people started to know about the team now by virtue of beating AmaZulu and SuperSport.

"We run it from our businesses, we put cash in it, we want to get into the NFD where you get a grant which will relieve a bit. But with regard to Nedbank, we've outdone ourselves because we were not really anticipating that we would be entertaining this competition by this time."    

By reaching the last eight, Dondol are guaranteed a R400,000 payout. Should they progress to the semifinal they will receive R1m, and R2.5m if they reach the final. Should they win the final, they will walk away with R7m. 

Stellies want to honour late Andries in Nedbank Cup

While Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is desperate to win the Nedbank Cup title, he feels desire and attitude will be enough to see his side go all ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Zwane defends Peterson's 'sweeper-keeper' role

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has defended Brandon Peterson amid the goalkeeper incurring the fans' wrath for constantly coming off his line.
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts robots as coaches and players with ear pods

While the trend for football clubs globally has been to bring more technicians into their coaching staff, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Gallants matter now closed after officials' arrival - Kodwa

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa says they have no intention of taking the Marumo Gallants matter further after the team's two officials, Rufus Matsena and ...
Sport
1 day ago

