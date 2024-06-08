Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy with the 1-1 draw with Nigeria in their exciting 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday night.
The share of the spoils left South Africa in fourth spot in Group C with four points from three matches below surprise leaders Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin with Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the bottom half.
“First of all I think the result of a draw is correct, we had our chances and Nigeria had their chances,” said Broos after the match as they turned their attention to the clash against neighbours Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
“I have to congratulate my players. As you know or you don’t know, we had terrible travel to Nigeria on Wednesday. We were only in bed at 2am on Thursday, so we travelled for 20 hours.
“When you see the mentality of the players, I can only be proud because it was a tough game against a good team.”
‘We are happy with the point’: Bafana coach Hugo Broos after stalemate with Nigeria
Image: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix
Broos went to the break with a 1-0 lead after a well-taken goal by talismanic midfielder Themba Zwane but the Super Eagles pulled one back immediately after the restart.
“In the first half, I think we played fantastic football, we had some chances and we could have scored a goal. It was a little bit unlucky from our side that after two minutes in the second half we conceded the goal and from there you know it was going to be difficult.
“We fought from the 46th to the 95th minute and I think the result is correct.”
With three rounds of matches played, the group is led by Lesotho and Broos said the so-called “small” countries have improved.
“Normally when you see the draw you know that Nigeria is going to be the opponent to be first in the group. When you come here you hope to have a minimum one point or not to lose the match which was important for us.
“I said before the match that pressure was on Nigeria because they have three successive draws and you know in qualifiers you need to win your home games. For us we are happy with the point.
“Our group is not of top countries but it is very tricky, look at the results after three games and it is unbelievable. This is something that was the biggest change at Afcon where small countries progressed.
“You see with the results of teams who are in the second and third round, it was teams that you normally don’t expect at Afcon. And this is the problem in our group because any team can win against any other team.”
